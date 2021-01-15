Cologne (ots) - ++ PS Group and Cannamedical Pharma combine to form Semdor Group

++ Semdor is backed by >40M EUR in new capital, which will be used for growthinitiatives including doubling the narcotics processing, storage and servicescapacity at PS Group's headquarters location in Meerbusch, Germany ++The formation of Semdor Pharma Group establishes one of Europe's leadingpharmaceutical groups specialized in narcotics and medical cannabis. SemdorPharma Group has been formed through the combination of the German narcoticsservices market leader PS Group (including subsidiaries PS Pharma Services, PBPharma and PS Marketing & Outsourcing) and Cannamedical Pharma, which is theleading independent medical cannabis wholesaler in Germany. With thiscombination, Semdor offers European wholesalers, suppliers and pharmacies thebroadest array of narcotic medicines (both synthetic and natural) and provideskey narcotic and medical cannabis players the broadest selection ofmarket-leading product importing, handling, packaging and formulation services.The combined company maintains each company's existing management teams andinfrastructure and creates synergies to accelerate growth.The Semdor management team consists of David Henn, Dr. Sylvia Gerke, Dr. Yvonnevon Coburg and Marcel Mülders and combines the existing management teams of bothPS Group and Cannamedical Pharma. This combination provides both companies withcompetitive advantages, including product sourcing, handing and distributionssynergies, as well as access to significant capital to stimulate growth. Thismerger enables the individual companies to focus more effectively on their corebusinesses and respond effectively to growth opportunities.Dr. Sylvia Gerke, who has served as the Director of Quality and Qualified Personof PS Group for three years and has served as a leading executive in the Germanpharmaceutical industry for 25 years, has been appointed as Managing Director ofall PS Group entities. Jan Van Ee, who has lead business development at PS Groupfor 28 years, will remain the as a Co-Managing Director of PS Marketing &Outsourcing. Marcel Mülders, who has served as the Chief Financial Officer of PSGroup for two years will continue as the CFO of Semdor Pharma Group. Dr. Gerkesaid "We are pleased to embark on our next chapter of long-term growth strategy