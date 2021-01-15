 

Merger Newly-formed Semdor Pharma Group becomes one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical companies for narcotics and medical cannabis (FOTO)

Cologne (ots) - ++ PS Group and Cannamedical Pharma combine to form Semdor Group
++

++ With 160 employees in Germany and >65M EUR in annual revenue, Semdor
comprises a leading narcotics services and product platform in the European pain
therapy sector

++ Semdor aims to bring patients, doctors and pharmacies the broadest array of
both synthetic and natural medicinal options for pain therapy and other
conditions ++

++ Semdor is backed by >40M EUR in new capital, which will be used for growth
initiatives including doubling the narcotics processing, storage and services
capacity at PS Group's headquarters location in Meerbusch, Germany ++

The formation of Semdor Pharma Group establishes one of Europe's leading
pharmaceutical groups specialized in narcotics and medical cannabis. Semdor
Pharma Group has been formed through the combination of the German narcotics
services market leader PS Group (including subsidiaries PS Pharma Services, PB
Pharma and PS Marketing & Outsourcing) and Cannamedical Pharma, which is the
leading independent medical cannabis wholesaler in Germany. With this
combination, Semdor offers European wholesalers, suppliers and pharmacies the
broadest array of narcotic medicines (both synthetic and natural) and provides
key narcotic and medical cannabis players the broadest selection of
market-leading product importing, handling, packaging and formulation services.

The combined company maintains each company's existing management teams and
infrastructure and creates synergies to accelerate growth.

The Semdor management team consists of David Henn, Dr. Sylvia Gerke, Dr. Yvonne
von Coburg and Marcel Mülders and combines the existing management teams of both
PS Group and Cannamedical Pharma. This combination provides both companies with
competitive advantages, including product sourcing, handing and distributions
synergies, as well as access to significant capital to stimulate growth. This
merger enables the individual companies to focus more effectively on their core
businesses and respond effectively to growth opportunities.

Dr. Sylvia Gerke, who has served as the Director of Quality and Qualified Person
of PS Group for three years and has served as a leading executive in the German
pharmaceutical industry for 25 years, has been appointed as Managing Director of
all PS Group entities. Jan Van Ee, who has lead business development at PS Group
for 28 years, will remain the as a Co-Managing Director of PS Marketing &
Outsourcing. Marcel Mülders, who has served as the Chief Financial Officer of PS
Group for two years will continue as the CFO of Semdor Pharma Group. Dr. Gerke
said "We are pleased to embark on our next chapter of long-term growth strategy
