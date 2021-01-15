YRC Worldwide Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), announced today that on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The financial results will be released the same day, February 4, 2021, after the market close.



The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.