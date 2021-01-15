 

YRC Worldwide Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

15.01.2021   

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), announced today that on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The financial results will be released the same day, February 4, 2021, after the market close.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@yrcw.com 
   
Media Contact: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@yrcw.com 

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide


