Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:

Daix (France), January 15, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Cash: € 1,028,694.86

Number of shares: 15,493

At the last half-year report as of June 30, 2020, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 995,433.00

Number of shares: 14,361

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063

