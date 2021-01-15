Notice of EGM

 

PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(the Company)

15 January 2021

Irish Continental Group confirms that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the EGM) of the Company will be held at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1, D01 W2F5, Ireland on 12 February 2021 at 11.00 A.M.

The business of the EGM will be to consider and, if thought fit, approve certain resolutions relating to the replacement of CREST with a system operated by Euroclear Bank SA/NV for the electronic settlement of trading in the Company's ordinary shares (the Resolutions).  Approval of the Resolutions is necessary to ensure the Company's shares can continue to be settled electronically when they are traded on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange and remain eligible for continued admission to trading and listing on those exchanges, which is crucial to the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The circular which includes the notice of the EGM (the Circular) and a Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders today.  The Board strongly urges shareholders to review the contents of the Circular in their entirety, including the documents referred to therein, and consider the Board's recommendation to vote in favour of the Resolutions.

The Circular, the Form of Proxy and copies of the documents referred to in the Circular are available to view on the Company's website, www.icg.ie, and will be available for inspection during normal business hours on any business day from the date of this letter until the EGM at the registered office of the Company.

Public Health Guidelines and the EGM

The well-being of shareholders and employees is a primary concern for the Directors. We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will take all recommendations and applicable law into account in the conduct of the EGM. There will likely be very limited ability to attend the EGM in person and the Board therefore strongly encourages shareholders to appoint the chairman of the EGM as a proxy by submitting a proxy form not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM or any adjournment thereof, in order to ensure they can exercise their vote and be represented at the EGM without attending in person.

