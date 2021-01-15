Aktien Frankfurt Schluss Späte Gewinnmitnahmen vor dem Wochenende
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Anleger haben sich am Ende einer bis dahin zögerlichen Börsenwoche bei deutschen Aktien doch noch für Gewinnmitnahmen entschieden. Börsianer sprachen am Freitag von einer Konsolidierung nach dem starken Jahresauftakt, die sich auch an der Leitbörse in New York zeigte. Es hieß, Anleger scheuten nach der Rekordrally des Dax bis über 14 100 Punkte neue Risiken wegen der weiterhin grassierenden Corona-Pandemie und der Diskussion über eine zeitnahe Verschärfung von Restriktionen.
Der Dax fiel am Nachmittag nach dem US-Auftakt erst unter eine Unterstützung bei 13 800 Punkten und verlor dann in kurzer Zeit nochmals mehr als 100 Zähler. Erst unter der Marke von 13 700 Punkten stabilisierte er sich. Am Ende gab der Leitindex um 1,44 Prozent auf 13 787,73 Zähler nach. Auf Wochensicht brockte ihm dies ein Minus von 1,9 Prozent ein.
Durch die späte Stabilisierung bleibt der Dax im bisherigen Jahresverlauf klar im Plus. Das Jahr 2020 hatte er bei 13 718 Punkten beendet. Während die Bestmarke bei dem Leitindex nun schon eine Woche zurückliegt, hatte der MDax am Vortag noch einen höheren Rekord aufgestellt. Mit einem Abschlag von 1,70 Prozent auf 31 035,92 Punkte fiel der Abwärtsdruck bei dem Index der mittelgroßen deutschen Werte denn auch sogar noch etwas größer aus.
Die Kursverluste drückten neben allgemeiner Höhenangst auch die Furcht der Anleger vor einer größeren Abriegelung der Wirtschaft in der Corona-Krise aus. Zeitweise drohte der Dax unter die 21-Tage-Durchschnittslinie zu fallen, die bei gut 13 700 Punkten verlief. Wegen der kritischen Infektionslage wollen Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel und die Ministerpräsidenten bereits am kommenden Dienstag über schärfere Corona-Beschränkungen beraten.
Die Chartexperten von Index-Radar betonten aber am Morgen schon vor der Verkaufswelle, dass der Dax in einer Konsolidierung spätestens bei 13 500 Punkten abgesichert sei. Bis dahin könne noch von normalen Schwankungen im Aufwärtstrend die Rede sein.
In der Verkaufswelle verpufften letztlich auch erleichternde Nachrichten von SAP . Die stark in den Handel gestartete Aktie ging trotz guter vorläufiger Quartalszahlen 0,65 Prozent tiefer aus dem Handel. Eine überraschend gute Entwicklung im Schlussjahresviertel mildere die Sorgen der Anleger, dass der Softwarekonzern im Cloud-Geschäft womöglich mehr Gegenwind verspürt als die Konkurrenz, urteilte Analyst Andrew DeGasperi von der Berenberg Bank.
Gar nicht gut an kam der Vorwurf unfairer Wettbewerbspraktiken von General Electric an Siemens Energy . Nach gutem Lauf zog die Meldung bei den Aktien einen Rücksetzer um 6,3 Prozent nach sich. Die Amerikaner werfen dem Kontrahenten vor, mit verbotenen Methoden mehrere Gasturbinen-Aufträge ergattert zu haben.
Zuletzt sehr gut gelaufene Aktien wurden allgemein gemieden. Auch die Aktien von Westwing , die im vergangenen Jahr zum besten SDax -Wert wurden, verloren nach Geschäftszahlen und einem weiteren Rekordhoch im Frühhandel 7,6 Prozent. Verfehlte Jahresziele schickten die Aktien des IT-Beraters SNP sogar mit 9,7 Prozent auf Talfahrt.
Für negativen Gesprächsstoff sorgten sonst noch die Aktien von Varta , die im MDax um 5,4 Prozent absackten. Auslöser war ein Bericht, dem zufolge die Tech-Schwergewichte Samsung und LG Electronics eigene Mikrobatterien fertigen wollen.
Der EuroStoxx 50 verlor letztlich 1,15 Prozent auf 3599,55 Zähler. An den Börsen in Paris und London bewegten sich die Abschläge in ähnlichen Größenordnungen. In New York konnte der Dow Jones Industrial sein Minus vor dem langen Wochenende und dem bald anstehenden Machtwechsel in Washington zuletzt auf ein halbes Prozent reduzieren.
Der Eurokurs gab weiter nach, zuletzt wurden 1,2097 Dollar gezahlt. Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) setzte den Referenzkurs auf 1,2123 (Donnerstag: 1,2124) Dollar fest. Der Dollar kostete damit 0,8249 (0,8248) Euro.
Am Rentenmarkt fiel die Umlaufrendite von minus 0,55 Prozent am Vortag auf minus 0,56 Prozent. Der Rentenindex Rex stieg um 0,05 Prozent auf 146,17 Punkte. Der Bund-Future lag mit 177,65 Zählern mit 0,01 Prozent im Minus./tih/he
--- Von Timo Hausdorf, dpa-AFX ---
