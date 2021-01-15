FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Anleger haben sich am Ende einer bis dahin zögerlichen Börsenwoche bei deutschen Aktien doch noch für Gewinnmitnahmen entschieden. Börsianer sprachen am Freitag von einer Konsolidierung nach dem starken Jahresauftakt, die sich auch an der Leitbörse in New York zeigte. Es hieß, Anleger scheuten nach der Rekordrally des Dax bis über 14 100 Punkte neue Risiken wegen der weiterhin grassierenden Corona-Pandemie und der Diskussion über eine zeitnahe Verschärfung von Restriktionen.

Der Dax fiel am Nachmittag nach dem US-Auftakt erst unter eine Unterstützung bei 13 800 Punkten und verlor dann in kurzer Zeit nochmals mehr als 100 Zähler. Erst unter der Marke von 13 700 Punkten stabilisierte er sich. Am Ende gab der Leitindex um 1,44 Prozent auf 13 787,73 Zähler nach. Auf Wochensicht brockte ihm dies ein Minus von 1,9 Prozent ein.