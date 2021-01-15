 

DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of Index for various sub-funds

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Funds
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of Index for various sub-funds

15.01.2021 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Notice of Index Change

Please note that effective 29 January 2021 the the following Index Tracking Sub-Funds will change Index in order to retain the current index exit maturity rules and the Sub-Fund Supplements will be updated accordingly. There will be no change to how the Sub-Funds are managed in practice.

 

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF

Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757
WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
