JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Notice of Index Change Please note that effective 29 January 2021 the the following Index Tracking Sub-Funds will change Index in order to retain the current index exit maturity rules and the Sub-Fund Supplements will be updated accordingly. There will be no change to how the Sub-Funds are managed in practice.

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Funds JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of Index for various sub-funds 15.01.2021 / 17:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF

To view the full details, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supple ...



Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Annabel Dow

annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com

+44 207 7428379

Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757

