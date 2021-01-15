Median Technologies Half Year Liquidity Contract Statement
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 – ALMDT FP) to Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/31/2020:
- 35,698 shares
- € 79,709.31 in cash
During the second half of 2020, it has been traded a total of:
|
BUY
|
180,188 Shares
|
EUR 1,271,243.68
|
540 transactions
|
SELL
|
177,008 Shares
|
EUR 1,276,566.46
|
461 transactions
It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 32,518 shares
- € 77,124.37 in cash
It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:
- 4,404 shares
- € 173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.
In addition, please note that in connection with the acquisition of Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners by the TPICAP Plc group, the liquidity agreement previously held by Louis Capital Markets UK, LLP was automatically transferred on 12/31/2020 to TP ICAP (EUROPE), the French entity of the TPICAP group, authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Appendix
|
Achats
|
Vente
|ALMDT FP
|
Nombre de
|
Nombre
|
Capitaux en
|
Nombre de
|
Nombre
|
Capitaux en
|
Total
|
540
|
180,188
|
1,271,243.68
|
461
|
177,008
|
1,276,566.46
|
20200701
|
6
|
2,081
|
12,012.58
|
9
|
5,771
|
35,735.38
|
20200702
|
1
|
1
|
6.76
|
9
|
4,961
|
33,901.16
|
20200703
|
9
|
4,261
|
28,967.14
|
1
|
1
|
7.14
|
20200706
|
1
|
1
|
7.20
|
7
|
3,751
|
27,007.20
|
20200707
|
4
|
1,811
|
12,125.48
|
2
|
144
|
993.58
|
20200708
|
5
|
2,131
|
14,118.50
|
2
|
454
|
3,114.28
|
20200709
|
1
|
1
|
7.18
|
11
|
6,401
|
46,521.98
|
20200710
|
2
|
521
|
3,761.86
|
9
|
3,701
|
28,205.46
|
20200713
|
5
|
2,390
|
17,267.56
|
1
|
1
|
7.26
|
20200714
|
6
|
3,671
|
25,576.72
|
1
|
1
|
7.12
|
20200715
|
1
|
1
|
6.92
|
4
|
2,001
|
14,181.32
|
20200716
|
9
|
4,911
|
32,726.84
|
2
|
2
|
14.08
|
20200717
|
9
|
4,171
|
25,687.38
|
1
|
1
|
6.38
|
20200720
|
5
|
1,429
|
8,509.10
|
8
|
5,159
|
33,349.34
|
20200721
|
1
|
1
|
6.32
|
4
|
2,281
|
14,556.72
|
20200722
|
6
|
3,069
|
18,665.68
|
1
|
1
|
6.32
|
20200723
|
1
|
1
|
6.14
|
2
|
871
|
5,347.94
|
20200724
|
2
|
571
|
3,460.38
|
2
|
261
|
1,623.38
|
20200727
|
3
|
1,261
|
7,610.10
|
1
|
1
|
6.10
|
20200728
|
9
|
3,956
|
23,047.00
|
1
|
1
|
6.00
|
20200729
|
5
|
1,811
|
10,241.10
|
1
|
1
|
5.70
|
20200730
|
2
|
180
|
1,008.00
|
2
|
2
|
11.32
|
20200731
|
2
|
321
|
1,810.56
|
8
|
5,529
|
32,719.52
|
20200803
|
3
|
1,161
|
6,858.62
|
2
|
921
|
5,562.82
|
20200804
|
4
|
1,401
|
8,189.58
|
1
|
1
|
5.98
|
20200805
|
4
|
1,571
|
8,956.76
|
2
|
3
|
17.48
|
20200806
|
2
|
441
|
2,513.70
|
1
|
1
|
5.70
|
20200807
|
1
|
1
|
5.78
|
3
|
589
|
3,467.50
|
20200810
|
1
|
1
|
5.86
|
2
|
311
|
1,828.66
|
20200811
|
2
|
281
|
1,635.46
|
2
|
311
|
1,847.26
|
20200812
|
1
|
1
|
5.90
|
8
|
4,962
|
31,265.38
|
20200813
|
1
|
1
|
6.46
|
7
|
3,751
|
25,237.06
|
20200814
|
7
|
2,891
|
18,997.58
|
1
|
1
|
6.78
|
20200817
|
4
|
1,591
|
10,075.58
|
1
|
1
|
6.38
|
20200818
|
8
|
3,461
|
20,816.22
|
2
|
11
|
69.82
|
20200819
|
4
|
1,021
|
6,356.38
|
1
|
1
|
6.38
|
20200820
|
2
|
461
|
2,895.08
|
1
|
1
|
6.28
|
20200821
|
1
|
1
|
6.28
|
3
|
745
|
4,759.96
|
20200824
|
1
|
1
|
6.40
|
5
|
3,121
|
20,307.40
|
20200825
|
1
|
104
|
655.20
|
1
|
800
|
5,168.00
|
20200826
|
4
|
1,211
|
7,635.78
|
1
|
1
|
6.38
|
20200827
|
1
|
1
|
6.24
|
1
|
1
|
6.24
|
20200828
|
1
|
1
|
6.40
|
3
|
1,001
|
6,445.40
|
20200831
|
1
|
1
|
6.40
|
5
|
2,741
|
18,109.00
|
20200901
|
2
|
671
|
4,307.96
|
2
|
122
|
802.74
|
20200902
|
1
|
1
|
6.50
|
6
|
3,731
|
25,367.90
|
20200903
|
7
|
3,271
|
22,296.52
|
8
|
3,951
|
29,087.72
|
20200904
|
9
|
5,271
|
33,455.20
|
6
|
2,611
|
18,003.80
|
20200907
|
1
|
1
|
6.78
|
6
|
2,901
|
19,852.18
|
20200908
|
1
|
1
|
7.12
|
7
|
2,811
|
20,095.92
|
20200909
|
1
|
1
|
7.24
|
9
|
3,681
|
27,214.64
|
20200910
|
5
|
2,980
|
22,555.40
|
2
|
181
|
1,419.02
|
20200911
|
2
|
318
|
2,397.78
|
4
|
1,271
|
9,884.80
|
20200914
|
1
|
1
|
7.98
|
8
|
2,981
|
24,198.98
|
20200915
|
1
|
1
|
8.46
|
6
|
1,701
|
14,642.26
|
20200916
|
5
|
2,491
|
20,850.82
|
4
|
871
|
7,625.02
|
20200917
|
5
|
2,401
|
19,809.34
|
4
|
746
|
6,422.94
|
20200918
|
2
|
118
|
996.06
|
2
|
441
|
3,810.18
|
20200921
|
8
|
4,541
|
37,759.32
|
2
|
181
|
1,589.12
|
20200922
|
2
|
561
|
4,521.68
|
5
|
1,663
|
13,898.00
|
20200923
|
2
|
731
|
6,008.96
|
5
|
1,801
|
15,361.16
|
20200924
|
8
|
5,030
|
40,439.60
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
20200925
|
11
|
5,471
|
39,957.40
|
1
|
1
|
7.80
|
20200928
|
5
|
1,421
|
10,192.22
|
4
|
2,381
|
17,918.22
|
20200929
|
5
|
1,961
|
13,820.10
|
4
|
1,641
|
12,088.10
|
20200930
|
4
|
1,161
|
8,446.68
|
8
|
3,901
|
30,330.68
|
20201001
|
5
|
1,396
|
11,181.70
|
1
|
1
|
8.20
|
20201002
|
6
|
1,961
|
15,388.42
|
1
|
1
|
8.02
|
20201005
|
10
|
3,361
|
25,971.90
|
1
|
1
|
7.92
|
20201006
|
1
|
1
|
7.52
|
3
|
961
|
7,369.52
|
20201007
|
2
|
371
|
2,864.12
|
2
|
291
|
2,292.92
|
20201008
|
4
|
1,001
|
7,815.78
|
3
|
931
|
7,568.98
|
20201009
|
5
|
1,511
|
12,000.84
|
11
|
7,101
|
61,532.84
|
20201012
|
2
|
481
|
4,261.70
|
2
|
241
|
2,183.30
|
20201013
|
6
|
1,951
|
16,892.80
|
8
|
3,014
|
27,294.70
|
20201014
|
7
|
2,307
|
18,869.72
|
3
|
305
|
2,625.68
|
20201015
|
9
|
3,591
|
27,743.66
|
1
|
1
|
7.86
|
20201016
|
2
|
411
|
3,255.26
|
3
|
921
|
7,517.26
|
20201019
|
1
|
1
|
8.26
|
3
|
901
|
7,516.66
|
20201020
|
2
|
441
|
3,616.38
|
6
|
2,734
|
23,801.60
|
20201021
|
8
|
2,901
|
24,194.56
|
1
|
1
|
8.56
|
20201022
|
6
|
1,751
|
13,916.40
|
1
|
1
|
8.20
|
20201023
|
4
|
1,061
|
8,391.04
|
1
|
1
|
8.04
|
20201026
|
9
|
2,661
|
19,638.56
|
1
|
1
|
7.76
|
20201027
|
9
|
2,341
|
15,600.00
|
4
|
1,761
|
13,011.40
|
20201028
|
15
|
3,667
|
23,666.20
|
1
|
1
|
6.74
|
20201029
|
2
|
261
|
1,513.80
|
6
|
3,522
|
21,735.74
|
20201030
|
2
|
216
|
1,438.00
|
15
|
10,299
|
69,270.36
|
20201102
|
4
|
1,671
|
11,083.84
|
4
|
792
|
5,575.68
|
20201103
|
3
|
1,281
|
8,183.46
|
5
|
1,771
|
11,946.86
|
20201104
|
2
|
109
|
712.86
|
3
|
781
|
5,286.54
|
20201105
|
1
|
1
|
6.86
|
6
|
2,621
|
18,647.46
|
20201106
|
6
|
2,433
|
17,054.68
|
3
|
681
|
5,018.20
|
20201109
|
6
|
2,611
|
17,216.00
|
3
|
249
|
1,719.80
|
20201110
|
4
|
1,411
|
8,748.20
|
4
|
1,351
|
8,759.00
|
20201111
|
1
|
1
|
6.54
|
2
|
251
|
1,656.54
|
20201112
|
1
|
1
|
6.58
|
3
|
801
|
5,373.58
|
20201113
|
1
|
1
|
6.60
|
5
|
1,721
|
11,884.40
|
20201116
|
3
|
1,144
|
7,863.58
|
3
|
731
|
5,210.86
|
20201117
|
5
|
2,141
|
14,468.80
|
1
|
1
|
7.00
|
20201118
|
5
|
1,797
|
12,145.16
|
1
|
1
|
6.88
|
20201119
|
1
|
1
|
6.86
|
7
|
3,801
|
27,222.06
|
20201120
|
1
|
1
|
7.42
|
9
|
4,541
|
35,422.42
|
20201123
|
4
|
1,901
|
14,690.84
|
2
|
191
|
1,516.44
|
20201124
|
4
|
1,781
|
13,657.08
|
2
|
11
|
86.68
|
20201125
|
1
|
1
|
8.20
|
9
|
4,291
|
35,205.40
|
20201126
|
1
|
1
|
7.76
|
9
|
3,341
|
27,179.56
|
20201127
|
2
|
771
|
6,353.30
|
2
|
151
|
1,283.50
|
20201130
|
5
|
2,571
|
20,833.10
|
1
|
1
|
8.30
|
20201201
|
4
|
1,961
|
15,389.92
|
2
|
181
|
1,458.72
|
20201202
|
1
|
1
|
8.12
|
1
|
1
|
8.12
|
20201203
|
2
|
651
|
5,234.20
|
1
|
1
|
8.20
|
20201204
|
4
|
1,751
|
13,882.50
|
1
|
1
|
8.10
|
20201207
|
8
|
3,305
|
24,656.38
|
2
|
221
|
1,745.90
|
20201208
|
6
|
3,071
|
21,959.86
|
2
|
102
|
760.92
|
20201209
|
6
|
2,021
|
14,337.56
|
3
|
556
|
4,100.26
|
20201210
|
3
|
1,031
|
7,080.40
|
5
|
3,031
|
21,590.60
|
20201211
|
8
|
1,244
|
8,429.04
|
1
|
1
|
7.12
|
20201214
|
1
|
1
|
6.78
|
9
|
5,301
|
37,303.18
|
20201215
|
5
|
2,501
|
17,871.56
|
1
|
1
|
7.36
|
20201216
|
1
|
1
|
7.20
|
3
|
1,341
|
9,748.80
|
20201217
|
1
|
1
|
7.30
|
3
|
1,561
|
11,456.10
|
20201218
|
6
|
3,353
|
23,856.34
|
2
|
751
|
5,572.26
|
20201221
|
24
|
2,831
|
18,913.50
|
1
|
1
|
6.74
|
20201222
|
5
|
929
|
6,215.10
|
9
|
1,410
|
9,715.72
|
20201223
|
10
|
1,917
|
12,917.74
|
1
|
1
|
6.78
|
20201224
|
4
|
445
|
2,972.66
|
3
|
731
|
4,999.94
|
20201225
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
20201228
|
1
|
1
|
6.92
|
1
|
1
|
6.92
|
20201229
|
5
|
2,067
|
14,169.52
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
20201230
|
17
|
2,580
|
17,277.32
|
1
|
1
|
6.84
|
20201231
|
3
|
691
|
4,602.14
|
2
|
601
|
4,146.74
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005300/en/Median Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare