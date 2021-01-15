During the second half of 2020, it has been traded a total of:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 – ALMDT FP) to Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/31/2020:

BUY 180,188 Shares EUR 1,271,243.68 540 transactions SELL 177,008 Shares EUR 1,276,566.46 461 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

32,518 shares

€ 77,124.37 in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:

4,404 shares

€ 173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

In addition, please note that in connection with the acquisition of Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners by the TPICAP Plc group, the liquidity agreement previously held by Louis Capital Markets UK, LLP was automatically transferred on 12/31/2020 to TP ICAP (EUROPE), the French entity of the TPICAP group, authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Appendix

Achats Vente ALMDT FP Nombre de

Transactions Nombre

de titres Capitaux en

EUR Nombre de

Transactions Nombre

de titres Capitaux en

EUR Total 540 180,188 1,271,243.68 461 177,008 1,276,566.46 20200701 6 2,081 12,012.58 9 5,771 35,735.38 20200702 1 1 6.76 9 4,961 33,901.16 20200703 9 4,261 28,967.14 1 1 7.14 20200706 1 1 7.20 7 3,751 27,007.20 20200707 4 1,811 12,125.48 2 144 993.58 20200708 5 2,131 14,118.50 2 454 3,114.28 20200709 1 1 7.18 11 6,401 46,521.98 20200710 2 521 3,761.86 9 3,701 28,205.46 20200713 5 2,390 17,267.56 1 1 7.26 20200714 6 3,671 25,576.72 1 1 7.12 20200715 1 1 6.92 4 2,001 14,181.32 20200716 9 4,911 32,726.84 2 2 14.08 20200717 9 4,171 25,687.38 1 1 6.38 20200720 5 1,429 8,509.10 8 5,159 33,349.34 20200721 1 1 6.32 4 2,281 14,556.72 20200722 6 3,069 18,665.68 1 1 6.32 20200723 1 1 6.14 2 871 5,347.94 20200724 2 571 3,460.38 2 261 1,623.38 20200727 3 1,261 7,610.10 1 1 6.10 20200728 9 3,956 23,047.00 1 1 6.00 20200729 5 1,811 10,241.10 1 1 5.70 20200730 2 180 1,008.00 2 2 11.32 20200731 2 321 1,810.56 8 5,529 32,719.52 20200803 3 1,161 6,858.62 2 921 5,562.82 20200804 4 1,401 8,189.58 1 1 5.98 20200805 4 1,571 8,956.76 2 3 17.48 20200806 2 441 2,513.70 1 1 5.70 20200807 1 1 5.78 3 589 3,467.50 20200810 1 1 5.86 2 311 1,828.66 20200811 2 281 1,635.46 2 311 1,847.26 20200812 1 1 5.90 8 4,962 31,265.38 20200813 1 1 6.46 7 3,751 25,237.06 20200814 7 2,891 18,997.58 1 1 6.78 20200817 4 1,591 10,075.58 1 1 6.38 20200818 8 3,461 20,816.22 2 11 69.82 20200819 4 1,021 6,356.38 1 1 6.38 20200820 2 461 2,895.08 1 1 6.28 20200821 1 1 6.28 3 745 4,759.96 20200824 1 1 6.40 5 3,121 20,307.40 20200825 1 104 655.20 1 800 5,168.00 20200826 4 1,211 7,635.78 1 1 6.38 20200827 1 1 6.24 1 1 6.24 20200828 1 1 6.40 3 1,001 6,445.40 20200831 1 1 6.40 5 2,741 18,109.00 20200901 2 671 4,307.96 2 122 802.74 20200902 1 1 6.50 6 3,731 25,367.90 20200903 7 3,271 22,296.52 8 3,951 29,087.72 20200904 9 5,271 33,455.20 6 2,611 18,003.80 20200907 1 1 6.78 6 2,901 19,852.18 20200908 1 1 7.12 7 2,811 20,095.92 20200909 1 1 7.24 9 3,681 27,214.64 20200910 5 2,980 22,555.40 2 181 1,419.02 20200911 2 318 2,397.78 4 1,271 9,884.80 20200914 1 1 7.98 8 2,981 24,198.98 20200915 1 1 8.46 6 1,701 14,642.26 20200916 5 2,491 20,850.82 4 871 7,625.02 20200917 5 2,401 19,809.34 4 746 6,422.94 20200918 2 118 996.06 2 441 3,810.18 20200921 8 4,541 37,759.32 2 181 1,589.12 20200922 2 561 4,521.68 5 1,663 13,898.00 20200923 2 731 6,008.96 5 1,801 15,361.16 20200924 8 5,030 40,439.60 0 0 0.00 20200925 11 5,471 39,957.40 1 1 7.80 20200928 5 1,421 10,192.22 4 2,381 17,918.22 20200929 5 1,961 13,820.10 4 1,641 12,088.10 20200930 4 1,161 8,446.68 8 3,901 30,330.68 20201001 5 1,396 11,181.70 1 1 8.20 20201002 6 1,961 15,388.42 1 1 8.02 20201005 10 3,361 25,971.90 1 1 7.92 20201006 1 1 7.52 3 961 7,369.52 20201007 2 371 2,864.12 2 291 2,292.92 20201008 4 1,001 7,815.78 3 931 7,568.98 20201009 5 1,511 12,000.84 11 7,101 61,532.84 20201012 2 481 4,261.70 2 241 2,183.30 20201013 6 1,951 16,892.80 8 3,014 27,294.70 20201014 7 2,307 18,869.72 3 305 2,625.68 20201015 9 3,591 27,743.66 1 1 7.86 20201016 2 411 3,255.26 3 921 7,517.26 20201019 1 1 8.26 3 901 7,516.66 20201020 2 441 3,616.38 6 2,734 23,801.60 20201021 8 2,901 24,194.56 1 1 8.56 20201022 6 1,751 13,916.40 1 1 8.20 20201023 4 1,061 8,391.04 1 1 8.04 20201026 9 2,661 19,638.56 1 1 7.76 20201027 9 2,341 15,600.00 4 1,761 13,011.40 20201028 15 3,667 23,666.20 1 1 6.74 20201029 2 261 1,513.80 6 3,522 21,735.74 20201030 2 216 1,438.00 15 10,299 69,270.36 20201102 4 1,671 11,083.84 4 792 5,575.68 20201103 3 1,281 8,183.46 5 1,771 11,946.86 20201104 2 109 712.86 3 781 5,286.54 20201105 1 1 6.86 6 2,621 18,647.46 20201106 6 2,433 17,054.68 3 681 5,018.20 20201109 6 2,611 17,216.00 3 249 1,719.80 20201110 4 1,411 8,748.20 4 1,351 8,759.00 20201111 1 1 6.54 2 251 1,656.54 20201112 1 1 6.58 3 801 5,373.58 20201113 1 1 6.60 5 1,721 11,884.40 20201116 3 1,144 7,863.58 3 731 5,210.86 20201117 5 2,141 14,468.80 1 1 7.00 20201118 5 1,797 12,145.16 1 1 6.88 20201119 1 1 6.86 7 3,801 27,222.06 20201120 1 1 7.42 9 4,541 35,422.42 20201123 4 1,901 14,690.84 2 191 1,516.44 20201124 4 1,781 13,657.08 2 11 86.68 20201125 1 1 8.20 9 4,291 35,205.40 20201126 1 1 7.76 9 3,341 27,179.56 20201127 2 771 6,353.30 2 151 1,283.50 20201130 5 2,571 20,833.10 1 1 8.30 20201201 4 1,961 15,389.92 2 181 1,458.72 20201202 1 1 8.12 1 1 8.12 20201203 2 651 5,234.20 1 1 8.20 20201204 4 1,751 13,882.50 1 1 8.10 20201207 8 3,305 24,656.38 2 221 1,745.90 20201208 6 3,071 21,959.86 2 102 760.92 20201209 6 2,021 14,337.56 3 556 4,100.26 20201210 3 1,031 7,080.40 5 3,031 21,590.60 20201211 8 1,244 8,429.04 1 1 7.12 20201214 1 1 6.78 9 5,301 37,303.18 20201215 5 2,501 17,871.56 1 1 7.36 20201216 1 1 7.20 3 1,341 9,748.80 20201217 1 1 7.30 3 1,561 11,456.10 20201218 6 3,353 23,856.34 2 751 5,572.26 20201221 24 2,831 18,913.50 1 1 6.74 20201222 5 929 6,215.10 9 1,410 9,715.72 20201223 10 1,917 12,917.74 1 1 6.78 20201224 4 445 2,972.66 3 731 4,999.94 20201225 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20201228 1 1 6.92 1 1 6.92 20201229 5 2,067 14,169.52 0 0 0.00 20201230 17 2,580 17,277.32 1 1 6.84 20201231 3 691 4,602.14 2 601 4,146.74

