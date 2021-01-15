 

Median Technologies Half Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 – ALMDT FP) to Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/31/2020:

  • 35,698 shares
  • € 79,709.31 in cash

During the second half of 2020, it has been traded a total of:

BUY

180,188 Shares

EUR 1,271,243.68

540 transactions

SELL

177,008 Shares

EUR 1,276,566.46

461 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 32,518 shares
  • € 77,124.37 in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:

  • 4,404 shares
  • € 173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

In addition, please note that in connection with the acquisition of Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners by the TPICAP Plc group, the liquidity agreement previously held by Louis Capital Markets UK, LLP was automatically transferred on 12/31/2020 to TP ICAP (EUROPE), the French entity of the TPICAP group, authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Appendix

Achats

Vente

ALMDT FP

Nombre de
Transactions

Nombre
de titres

Capitaux en
EUR

Nombre de
Transactions

Nombre
de titres

Capitaux en
EUR

Total

540

180,188

1,271,243.68

461

177,008

1,276,566.46

20200701

6

2,081

12,012.58

9

5,771

35,735.38

20200702

1

1

6.76

9

4,961

33,901.16

20200703

9

4,261

28,967.14

1

1

7.14

20200706

1

1

7.20

7

3,751

27,007.20

20200707

4

1,811

12,125.48

2

144

993.58

20200708

5

2,131

14,118.50

2

454

3,114.28

20200709

1

1

7.18

11

6,401

46,521.98

20200710

2

521

3,761.86

9

3,701

28,205.46

20200713

5

2,390

17,267.56

1

1

7.26

20200714

6

3,671

25,576.72

1

1

7.12

20200715

1

1

6.92

4

2,001

14,181.32

20200716

9

4,911

32,726.84

2

2

14.08

20200717

9

4,171

25,687.38

1

1

6.38

20200720

5

1,429

8,509.10

8

5,159

33,349.34

20200721

1

1

6.32

4

2,281

14,556.72

20200722

6

3,069

18,665.68

1

1

6.32

20200723

1

1

6.14

2

871

5,347.94

20200724

2

571

3,460.38

2

261

1,623.38

20200727

3

1,261

7,610.10

1

1

6.10

20200728

9

3,956

23,047.00

1

1

6.00

20200729

5

1,811

10,241.10

1

1

5.70

20200730

2

180

1,008.00

2

2

11.32

20200731

2

321

1,810.56

8

5,529

32,719.52

20200803

3

1,161

6,858.62

2

921

5,562.82

20200804

4

1,401

8,189.58

1

1

5.98

20200805

4

1,571

8,956.76

2

3

17.48

20200806

2

441

2,513.70

1

1

5.70

20200807

1

1

5.78

3

589

3,467.50

20200810

1

1

5.86

2

311

1,828.66

20200811

2

281

1,635.46

2

311

1,847.26

20200812

1

1

5.90

8

4,962

31,265.38

20200813

1

1

6.46

7

3,751

25,237.06

20200814

7

2,891

18,997.58

1

1

6.78

20200817

4

1,591

10,075.58

1

1

6.38

20200818

8

3,461

20,816.22

2

11

69.82

20200819

4

1,021

6,356.38

1

1

6.38

20200820

2

461

2,895.08

1

1

6.28

20200821

1

1

6.28

3

745

4,759.96

20200824

1

1

6.40

5

3,121

20,307.40

20200825

1

104

655.20

1

800

5,168.00

20200826

4

1,211

7,635.78

1

1

6.38

20200827

1

1

6.24

1

1

6.24

20200828

1

1

6.40

3

1,001

6,445.40

20200831

1

1

6.40

5

2,741

18,109.00

20200901

2

671

4,307.96

2

122

802.74

20200902

1

1

6.50

6

3,731

25,367.90

20200903

7

3,271

22,296.52

8

3,951

29,087.72

20200904

9

5,271

33,455.20

6

2,611

18,003.80

20200907

1

1

6.78

6

2,901

19,852.18

20200908

1

1

7.12

7

2,811

20,095.92

20200909

1

1

7.24

9

3,681

27,214.64

20200910

5

2,980

22,555.40

2

181

1,419.02

20200911

2

318

2,397.78

4

1,271

9,884.80

20200914

1

1

7.98

8

2,981

24,198.98

20200915

1

1

8.46

6

1,701

14,642.26

20200916

5

2,491

20,850.82

4

871

7,625.02

20200917

5

2,401

19,809.34

4

746

6,422.94

20200918

2

118

996.06

2

441

3,810.18

20200921

8

4,541

37,759.32

2

181

1,589.12

20200922

2

561

4,521.68

5

1,663

13,898.00

20200923

2

731

6,008.96

5

1,801

15,361.16

20200924

8

5,030

40,439.60

0

0

0.00

20200925

11

5,471

39,957.40

1

1

7.80

20200928

5

1,421

10,192.22

4

2,381

17,918.22

20200929

5

1,961

13,820.10

4

1,641

12,088.10

20200930

4

1,161

8,446.68

8

3,901

30,330.68

20201001

5

1,396

11,181.70

1

1

8.20

20201002

6

1,961

15,388.42

1

1

8.02

20201005

10

3,361

25,971.90

1

1

7.92

20201006

1

1

7.52

3

961

7,369.52

20201007

2

371

2,864.12

2

291

2,292.92

20201008

4

1,001

7,815.78

3

931

7,568.98

20201009

5

1,511

12,000.84

11

7,101

61,532.84

20201012

2

481

4,261.70

2

241

2,183.30

20201013

6

1,951

16,892.80

8

3,014

27,294.70

20201014

7

2,307

18,869.72

3

305

2,625.68

20201015

9

3,591

27,743.66

1

1

7.86

20201016

2

411

3,255.26

3

921

7,517.26

20201019

1

1

8.26

3

901

7,516.66

20201020

2

441

3,616.38

6

2,734

23,801.60

20201021

8

2,901

24,194.56

1

1

8.56

20201022

6

1,751

13,916.40

1

1

8.20

20201023

4

1,061

8,391.04

1

1

8.04

20201026

9

2,661

19,638.56

1

1

7.76

20201027

9

2,341

15,600.00

4

1,761

13,011.40

20201028

15

3,667

23,666.20

1

1

6.74

20201029

2

261

1,513.80

6

3,522

21,735.74

20201030

2

216

1,438.00

15

10,299

69,270.36

20201102

4

1,671

11,083.84

4

792

5,575.68

20201103

3

1,281

8,183.46

5

1,771

11,946.86

20201104

2

109

712.86

3

781

5,286.54

20201105

1

1

6.86

6

2,621

18,647.46

20201106

6

2,433

17,054.68

3

681

5,018.20

20201109

6

2,611

17,216.00

3

249

1,719.80

20201110

4

1,411

8,748.20

4

1,351

8,759.00

20201111

1

1

6.54

2

251

1,656.54

20201112

1

1

6.58

3

801

5,373.58

20201113

1

1

6.60

5

1,721

11,884.40

20201116

3

1,144

7,863.58

3

731

5,210.86

20201117

5

2,141

14,468.80

1

1

7.00

20201118

5

1,797

12,145.16

1

1

6.88

20201119

1

1

6.86

7

3,801

27,222.06

20201120

1

1

7.42

9

4,541

35,422.42

20201123

4

1,901

14,690.84

2

191

1,516.44

20201124

4

1,781

13,657.08

2

11

86.68

20201125

1

1

8.20

9

4,291

35,205.40

20201126

1

1

7.76

9

3,341

27,179.56

20201127

2

771

6,353.30

2

151

1,283.50

20201130

5

2,571

20,833.10

1

1

8.30

20201201

4

1,961

15,389.92

2

181

1,458.72

20201202

1

1

8.12

1

1

8.12

20201203

2

651

5,234.20

1

1

8.20

20201204

4

1,751

13,882.50

1

1

8.10

20201207

8

3,305

24,656.38

2

221

1,745.90

20201208

6

3,071

21,959.86

2

102

760.92

20201209

6

2,021

14,337.56

3

556

4,100.26

20201210

3

1,031

7,080.40

5

3,031

21,590.60

20201211

8

1,244

8,429.04

1

1

7.12

20201214

1

1

6.78

9

5,301

37,303.18

20201215

5

2,501

17,871.56

1

1

7.36

20201216

1

1

7.20

3

1,341

9,748.80

20201217

1

1

7.30

3

1,561

11,456.10

20201218

6

3,353

23,856.34

2

751

5,572.26

20201221

24

2,831

18,913.50

1

1

6.74

20201222

5

929

6,215.10

9

1,410

9,715.72

20201223

10

1,917

12,917.74

1

1

6.78

20201224

4

445

2,972.66

3

731

4,999.94

20201225

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20201228

1

1

6.92

1

1

6.92

20201229

5

2,067

14,169.52

0

0

0.00

20201230

17

2,580

17,277.32

1

1

6.84

20201231

3

691

4,602.14

2

601

4,146.74

 

Disclaimer

