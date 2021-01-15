 

Digital Partnerships That Defied 2020 Disruption Will Be Recognized by New ISG Digital Case Study Awards

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the ISG Digital Case Study Awards program, honoring best-in-class partnerships between enterprises and providers of technology and business services.

“The dire need and vast potential for digital technology was never more on display than in 2020,” said Paul Reynolds, partner and ISG Chief Research Officer. “The provider community stepped up last year to serve its clients with ingenuity, flexibility and speed, as enterprises experienced first-hand how technology helps them better engage with customers, better connect with virtual employees, and create a more dynamic infrastructure.

“The ISG Digital Case Study Awards will spotlight the achievements of the best-of-the-best partnerships, to illustrate ‘the art of the possible’ when engaging with expert providers.”

The new awards program expands on the successful ISG Digital Case Study Book, which published the 25 best examples of enterprise/provider partnerships in three annual editions between 2018 and 2020. Over those three years, 175 enterprises and 63 providers submitted entries, with an audience of more than 420,000 people for the 2020 ISG Digital Case Study Book.

Nominations for the ISG Digital Case Study Awards are open through February 1, and winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony in mid-April. The new awards program will apply the same independent, expert evaluation process put in place for the ISG Digital Case Study Book, with eight industry and six geographic categories added for additional granularity.

Industry winners will be named in Banking and Financial Services; Insurance; Public Sector; Energy and Utilities; Media and Technology Software and Services; Consumer Industry, Health Sciences, and Manufacturing. Global as well as regional winners for the Americas, the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Asia, Australia/New Zealand, and Europe will be named. Providers can win multiple awards across industries or regions, if applicable.

“Given the remarkable response from providers and enterprises to the disruption of the past year, we expect to receive some of the strongest examples we’ve ever seen of digital transformations leveraging technology to drive revenue, improve processes and maximize impact,” Reynolds said. “The winning case studies will be a perfect starting point for enterprises to evaluate what their industry cohorts have achieved by working with the right partner, as efforts turn to recovery.”

An expert ISG digital review committee will conduct an objective, rigorous examination of each case study, including interviews with the customers involved and assessments of the impact of each transformation on the customer’s business. Entries are judged on the basis of their uniqueness and complexity, as well as the extent to which the solution has been entrenched in the client organization, and the provider’s commitment, confidence and ability to advise the client as a business partner.

Visit the program website for more information, including the submission link and important dates, or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

