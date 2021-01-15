 

Novo Provides Update From Malmsbury Project in Victoria, Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 17:51  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update from the Malmsbury project (the “Project”) pursuant to its planned joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Limited (“GBM”) (ASX: GBZ) (please see the Company’s news releases dated March 30, 2020, April 6, 2020, and September 24, 2020 for further details). GBM recently announced initial exploration results from the Project which are available here.

The historical resource estimate disclosed in GBM’s news release of January 15, 2021 (the “Malmsbury Historical Estimate”) is stated to have been reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 JORC Code), which is consistent with sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101. For the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the Malmsbury Historical Estimate, please refer to GBM’s news releases dated January 15, 2021 and January 19, 2009 and accompanying resource statement which are available here. These are the most updated estimates and data available regarding the Project and, as such, no work needs to be done at this point in time to upgrade or verify the Malmsbury Historical Estimate. Novo is unaware of the existence of any technical report (as defined in NI 43-101) prepared in connection with the technical information contained in the GBM news releases referred to above. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Malmsbury Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Novo is not treating the Malmsbury Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The Company expects to formally initiate its joint venture with GBM once certain conditions precedent are satisfied in Q1 2021. In the meantime, exploration efforts by both GBM and Novo personnel continue unhindered.

“We are delighted to be working closely with the technically savvy GBM exploration team at Malmsbury,” commented Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of Novo. “Early stage work is already resulting in very encouraging results that support our thesis that Malmsbury hosts a high-grade epizonal orogenic gold system like that at Fosterville approximately 58 km to the north. Recent rock chip sampling is not only turning up high-grade gold assays in vein material but importantly, in disseminated form in mineralized host rocks, a characteristic of the high-grade Fosterville lodes. Although early days, we anticipate working with GBM to ramp up the level of exploration at this very exciting project.”

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release and GBM’s news release of January 15, 2021. Dr. Hennigh is President, Chairman, and a director of Novo.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh

Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, Novo’s thesis that Malmsbury hosts a high-grade epizonal orogenic gold system like that at Fosterville, and that all conditions precedent will be satisfied in Q1 2021. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, successful exploration results, receipt of approvals from various regulatory bodies, and customary risks of the resource industry.




Novo Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Provides Update From Malmsbury Project in Victoria, Australia VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update from the Malmsbury project (the “Project”) pursuant to its planned joint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
Chvaletice Manganese Project Moves to Next Stage of Permitting Process
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
Fusion Fuel Green PLC to Hold Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, January 28 at 10: 00 a.m. ET
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Novo Announces Appointment of Michael Spreadborough to Board of Directors
30.12.20
Novo Receives Final Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange and Changes Fiscal Year End
18.12.20
Novo Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
17.12.20
Novo Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
17.12.20
Beatons Creek Operational Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
304
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?