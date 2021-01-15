 

Asana Named #1 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE for the Fourth Year in a Row

15.01.2021   

For the fourth consecutive year, Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have named Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, the number one Best Workplace in the Bay Area. Marking the fifth year for Asana in the list’s top five ranking, Asana was recognized for providing a standout workplace where employees trust company leadership, people feel respected and heard, and teams report stand-out levels of camaraderie.

Earlier this week, Glassdoor awarded Asana a top 15 spot in its prestigious Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing it as one of the Best Places to Work in the small and medium company category. In 2020, Asana was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents; #2 Best Small & Medium Workplace; #8 Best Workplace for Women; #1 Best Small & Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; and #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland.

“As we continue to grow our team in San Francisco, we’re inspired by each individual’s commitment to staying connected to one another and our mission, even when physically apart,” said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations, Asana. “After nearly 10 months of remote work, being recognized as the #1 Best Workplace in the Bay Area for the fourth consecutive year is a true testament to the work we do each day to invest in programs that foster an inclusive community and make our company a place where everyone can thrive.”

The ranking considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Asana are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Danone rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index survey responses from more than 44,000 Bay Area employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published annually in Fortune.

