 

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, payable on February 18, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 29, 2021.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.



