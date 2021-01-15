 

Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract Signed by Lysogene with Kepler Cheuvreux

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS ), a Phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed by Lysogene with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract concluded by LYSOGENE with the Kepler Cheuvreux brokerage firm, as of 31 December 2020, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

- Number of shares: 50,386
- Cash balance: € 91,098.95
- Number of executions on buy side on the second half: 303
- Number of executions on sell side on the second half: 278
- Traded volume on buy side on the second half: 96,720 shares for € 217,955.50
- Traded volume on sell side on the second half: 90,522 shares for € 215,280.25

As a reminder, as of 30 June 2020, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

- Number of shares: 44,188
- Cash balance: € 93,969.80

As a reminder, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

- Number of shares: 34,030
- Cash balance: € 78,185.94

 

Buy Side   Sell Side
Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in
EUR 		  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in
EUR
Total

303

96,720

217,955.50

278

90,522

 215,280.25

01/07/2020

4

1,000

2,730.00

 

9

2,828

8,116.36

02/07/2020

-

-

-

 

1

172

490.20

03/07/2020

8

473

1,281.83

 

-

-

-

06/07/2020

8

1,060

2,840.80

 

1

1

2.73

07/07/2020

9

1,500

3,900.00

 

-

-

-

08/07/2020

1

1

2.59

 

3

1,001

2,622.62

09/07/2020

11

4,000

9,920.00

 

-

-

-

10/07/2020

1

500

1,200.00

 

1

500

1,225.00

13/07/2020

2

500

1,200.00

 

-

-

-

14/07/2020

1

1

2.45

 

1

1

2.45

15/07/2020

-

-

-

 

1

1

2.50

16/07/2020

1

500

1,200.00

 

-

-

-

17/07/2020

1

500

1,200.00

 

2

500

1,225.00

20/07/2020

1

500

1,275.00

 

6

2,733

7,133.13

21/07/2020

-

-

-

 

8

1,766

4,927.14

22/07/2020

10

2,501

6,652.66

 

1

1

2.74

23/07/2020

5

1,500

3,885.00

 

2

528

1,372.80

24/07/2020

9

2,501

6,127.45

 

1

1

2.57

27/07/2020

2

500

1,225.00

 

2

500

1,250.00

28/07/2020

7

1,000

2,470.00

 

1

500

1,275.00

29/07/2020

2

500

1,220.00

 

-

-

-

30/07/2020

3

1,000

2,400.00

 

-

-

-

31/07/2020

1

500

1,200.00

 

3

1,000

2,430.00

03/08/2020

2

500

1,195.00

 

-

-

-

04/08/2020

-

-

-

 

2

500

1,200.00

05/08/2020

-

-

-

 

2

1,000

2,480.00

06/08/2020

2

1,000

2,430.00

 

-

-

-

07/08/2020

1

500

1,200.00

 

-

-

-

11/08/2020

-

-

-

 

4

500

1,225.00

12/08/2020

2

500

1,200.00

 

-

-

-

13/08/2020

-

-

-

 

5

1,500

3,690.00

14/08/2020

1

1

2.41

 

1

1

2.41

17/08/2020

2

500

1,220.00

 

-

-

-

18/08/2020

2

500

1,200.00

 

5

1,972

5,166.64

19/08/2020

1

500

1,250.00

 

-

-

-

24/08/2020

1

500

1,220.00

 

-

-

-

27/08/2020

1

1

2.46

 

1

1

2.46

28/08/2020

3

500

1,200.00

 

-

-

-

31/08/2020

14

6,668

14,802.96

 

-

-

-

01/09/2020

-

-

-

 

5

1,500

3,375.00

02/09/2020

1

500

1,090.00

 

1

500

1,130.00

03/09/2020

1

500

1,100.00

 

3

500

1,125.00

04/09/2020

-

-

-

 

2

1,000

2,280.00

07/09/2020

-

-

-

 

1

500

1,175.00

08/09/2020

8

3,500

7,735.00

 

1

1,000

2,350.00

09/09/2020

2

501

1,077.15

 

3

501

1,102.20

10/09/2020

-

-

-

 

1

44

99.00

11/09/2020

1

1

2.20

 

2

457

1,028.25

15/09/2020

1

1

2.23

 

2

501

1,127.25

16/09/2020

2

501

1,102.20

 

15

4,874

11,502.64

17/09/2020

3

1,500

3,450.00

 

1

1,000

2,400.00

18/09/2020

1

133

305.90

 

1

500

1,175.00

21/09/2020

3

1,367

3,103.09

 

1

195

448.50

22/09/2020

2

500

1,100.00

 

-

-

-

23/09/2020

1

1

2.22

 

1

1

2.22

24/09/2020

2

501

1,102.20

 

1

1

2.22

25/09/2020

3

1,500

3,150.00

 

1

275

591.25

28/09/2020

2

1,000

2,110.00

 

3

225

483.75

29/09/2020

3

1,234

2,554.38

 

1

500

1,090.00

30/09/2020

3

767

1,572.35

 

1

1

2.11

01/10/2020

-

-

-

 

1

500

1,070.00

02/10/2020

2

500

1,050.00

 

5

1,500

3,300.00

05/10/2020

4

1,001

2,132.13

 

6

1,001

2,172.17

06/10/2020

1

1

2.16

 

1

1

2.16

07/10/2020

-

-

-

 

5

2,305

5,393.70

08/10/2020

2

1,000

2,280.00

 

11

4,127

10,069.88

09/10/2020

2

500

1,225.00

 

6

3,000

7,770.00

12/10/2020

3

1,050

2,698.50

 

4

500

1,350.00

13/10/2020

10

2,250

5,625.00

 

1

500

1,300.00

14/10/2020

1

200

500.00

 

-

-

-

15/10/2020

22

11,000

22,000.00

 

7

2,000

4,160.00

16/10/2020

3

500

1,050.00

 

-

-

-

19/10/2020

1

500

1,025.00

 

-

-

-

20/10/2020

3

500

1,010.00

 

-

-

-

21/10/2020

-

-

-

 

2

1,000

2,090.00

22/10/2020

5

2,000

3,960.00

 

-

-

-

23/10/2020

8

3,000

5,760.00

 

1

500

1,010.00

27/10/2020

2

1,000

1,830.00

 

-

-

-

28/10/2020

3

1,500

2,595.00

 

1

500

875.00

29/10/2020

5

1,001

1,681.68

 

2

501

851.70

30/10/2020

-

-

-

 

8

1,500

2,715.00

02/11/2020

3

501

901.80

 

3

507

963.30

03/11/2020

1

1

1.88

 

5

2,495

5,039.90

04/11/2020

1

500

1,000.00

 

7

3,500

7,245.00

05/11/2020

2

1,000

2,030.00

 

3

1,000

2,130.00

09/11/2020

4

1,000

1,980.00

 

-

-

-

10/11/2020

3

500

1,000.00

 

-

-

-

11/11/2020

1

1

1.96

 

4

1,501

3,077.05

12/11/2020

2

498

1,020.90

 

11

7,500

16,425.00

13/11/2020

-

-

-

 

6

2,500

5,825.00

16/11/2020

6

3,500

7,805.00

 

-

-

-

17/11/2020

-

-

-

 

2

500

1,125.00

18/11/2020

-

-

-

 

3

500

1,150.00

19/11/2020

3

1,000

2,230.00

 

-

-

-

23/11/2020

2

500

1,095.00

 

-

-

-

24/11/2020

1

1

2.17

 

2

501

1,102.20

26/11/2020

-

-

-

 

5

1,000

2,230.00

30/11/2020

2

1,000

2,220.00

 

-

-

-

01/12/2020

1

500

1,100.00

 

1

500

1,140.00

02/12/2020

-

-

-

 

1

77

173.25

03/12/2020

1

500

1,075.00

 

2

423

951.75

07/12/2020

1

500

1,100.00

 

-

-

-

08/12/2020

4

1,082

2,293.84

 

1

500

1,075.00

10/12/2020

4

1,000

2,130.00

 

-

-

-

11/12/2020

1

418

856.90

 

-

-

-

14/12/2020

-

-

-

 

2

1,000

2,130.00

15/12/2020

3

500

1,025.00

 

1

500

1,050.00

16/12/2020

1

500

1,000.00

 

1

1

2.05

17/12/2020

2

501

1,027.05

 

3

1,000

2,070.00

18/12/2020

-

-

-

 

1

500

1,070.00

21/12/2020

2

1,000

2,030.00

 

-

-

-

22/12/2020

-

-

-

 

4

1,000

2,080.00

23/12/2020

-

-

-

 

3

1,500

3,300.00

24/12/2020

1

500

1,075.00

 

-

-

-

28/12/2020

-

-

-

 

23

8,000

22,800.00

29/12/2020

6

2,000

5,160.00

 

2

1,000

2,880.00

30/12/2020

6

2,500

6,950.00

 

3

1,000

2,980.00

31/12/2020

4

1,500

4,005.00

 

8

1,000

2,800.00

About Lysogene
 Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1/3 clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement
 This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company’s progress of its phase 2-3 clinical trial and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs and (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “objective”, “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2019 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 30, 2020, under number D.20-0427, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Disclaimer

