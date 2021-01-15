 

Stride, Inc. to Sponsor National Forum on Education Equity on February 3, 2021

On February 3, 2021, Stride, Inc. – formerly K12 Inc. – will host a National Forum on Education Equity.

This forum delivers on Stride’s commitment, We Stand Together, which is designed to remove barriers that impact academic equity and to provide high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities—as a means to foster economic empowerment and address societal inequities.

Part of this commitment includes sponsoring and convening a national forum to promote dialogue and examine ways to enhance and provide access to high-quality educational opportunities for students and families lacking such options in their communities.

“There is perhaps no more important challenge to address in our society than the racial and economic disparities that continue to exist within America’s education system,” said Nate Davis, Stride’s CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Achieving real education equity for Black and brown students requires collaboration, courage and political will, and that is what we hope to promote through the National Forum on Education Equity.”

A depth of research shows that racial inequity and discrimination have had serious educational, social, and economic consequences. For example, a recent report by Citi concludes that “$16 trillion could have been added to the U.S. economy” if issues related to racial inequity had been addressed in the past 20 years.

The Feb. 3 National Forum on Education Equity is free and open to the public and will stream live online. Registration for the forum is now open and can be accessed here: https://strideedequity.com/registration/.

The one-day event, hosted by former CNN contributor and award-winning broadcaster Roland Martin, will feature prominent leaders and experts who will address critical issues of education and race in America. Topics will include ways to empower Black families with educational opportunities, championing the next generation of Black educators, eliminating the digital divide, and building a unified political culture to achieve education and racial equity.

Importantly, Stride’s larger “We Stand Together” commitment includes funding $10 million in scholarships for Black students, developing socially conscious legal and law enforcement career pathways and interactive courses on the history of systemic racism, expanding the number of Black teachers employed by Stride, and creating new civic and volunteer efforts for Stride employees.

More information on the National Forum on Education Equity can be found here: https://strideedequity.com/registration/.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

