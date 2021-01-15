 

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $405 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB82 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $405 million in SB Certificates (SB82 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about January 22, 2021. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the first SB Certificate transaction in 2021.

SB82 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average Life
(Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-5H $89.659 4.05 12 0.6700% 0.5368% 100.4904
A-7F $55.320 5.46 15 0.8600% 0.7604% 100.4800
A-7H $95.012 5.37 25 0.9500% 0.8478% 100.4793
A-10F $165.139 7.20 27 1.1800% 1.0996% 100.4904
X-1 $405.129 4.30 1,750 1.1364% 17.8928% 7.8755

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing four senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2021-SB82 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

Disclaimer

