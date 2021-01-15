 

Issue of Equity


   

Downing FOUR VCT plc

15 January 2021
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 15 January 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Generalist
 Shares 		Average
 issue price
 per share 		  Healthcare
 Shares 		Average
 issue price
 per share
15 January 2021 649,182 62.41p   208,570 67.62p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 January 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

  Shares
in issue 		Voting rights
per Share 		Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 46,635,959 860 40,106,924,740
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,052,138 860 16,384,838,680
Total voting rights     62,514,015,724

Included in these issues of equity under the Offers were allotments of Generalist Shares to PDMRs as follows:

Director / PDMR   Generalist Shares issued Issue price
Tony McGing PDMR 163,398 61.2p
Nick Lewis PDMR 163,398 61.2p

Following these allotments, above PDMRs had the following holdings in the Company's Generalist Shares:

Director / PDMR   Generalist Shares held % of Generalist Shares in issue
Tony McGing PDMR 270,869 0.58%
Nick Lewis PDMR 163,398 0.35%

