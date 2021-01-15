Company Announcement: 1/2021

Sale of Nordic Hanne

Nordic Hanne Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Memorandum of Agreement on 15 January 2021 to sell the Nordic Hanne at a gross sale price of USD 7.85 million. Nordic Hanne is a 2007-built handysize producttanker.

Nordic Shipholding A/S does not expect the sale to have any significant impact on the outlook for 2020 as provided in the Company Announcement 11/2020 on 11 December, 2020.





For further information please contact:

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00