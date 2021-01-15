 

Company Announcement 1/2021

15 January, 2021

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S
 Company Announcement: 1/2021


Published via NASDAQ OMX on 15 January, 2021


Sale of Nordic Hanne

Nordic Hanne Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Memorandum of Agreement on 15 January 2021 to sell the Nordic Hanne at a gross sale price of USD 7.85 million.  Nordic Hanne is a 2007-built handysize producttanker.

Nordic Shipholding A/S does not expect the sale to have any significant impact on the outlook for 2020 as provided in the Company Announcement 11/2020 on 11 December, 2020.


For further information please contact:
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Company Announcement 12/2020