 

Veolia Environnement Decision of the Paris Judicial Tribunal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 18:47  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) takes note of the decision of the Paris Judicial Court, ruling in summary proceedings, to declare it has no jurisdiction to rule.

Veolia would like to remind that the Paris Court of Appeal ruled, in its judgment of November 19, 2020 that the deadline for consulting Suez’s employees representative bodies was set at three months. The information-consultation of Suez’s employees representative bodies began on November 5, 2020, as confirmed by the Suez group before several courts. Consequently, it ends on February 5, 2021 at the latest and Veolia will recover all of its rights on that same date.

Only the management of Suez is under legal duty to organize the information-consultation of its employee representative bodies. Veolia has provided Suez’s management with all the information and documents necessary for this information-consultation.

Several weeks ago, the Veolia group has made available to experts from these bodies an extended data room, and an individual, privy and secured access to information which is normally of a confidential nature linked to trade secrets. Veolia's voluntary approach goes beyond the legal information obligations due to the representative bodies of a third-party company, especially since Veolia has already sent Suez, since mid-October, all the information enabling the employee representative bodies of Suez to assess the importance of the proposed operation and to deliver an opinion.

The Veolia group notices that as of January 15, 2021, these documents have still not been consulted by the experts of the bodies representing Suez’s personnel.

Veolia finally reminds that the various delaying tactics by Suez and its employee representative bodies to impede the smooth running of the information-consultation procedures are currently the subject of several legal proceedings, in particular an action before the Judicial Court of Nanterre whose decision is expected on February 3 and an appeal to the Court of Cassation, which will be ruled on March 24.

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement Decision of the Paris Judicial Tribunal Regulatory News: Veolia (Paris:VIE) takes note of the decision of the Paris Judicial Court, ruling in summary proceedings, to declare it has no jurisdiction to rule. Veolia would like to remind that the Paris Court of Appeal ruled, in its judgment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TransEnterix Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Veolia Environnement SA: Pre Stabilisation Notice
11.01.21
Veolia successfully issues a 6-year bond with a negative yield
08.01.21
Veolia Environnement: Release of the First Supplement to the Base Prospectus of the “Euro Medium Term Notes” Programme
08.01.21
Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
08.01.21
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
07.01.21
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
23.12.20
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
662
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF