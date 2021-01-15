DGAP-DD TUI AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 15.01.2021, 19:04 | 44 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
TUI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Friedrich-Peter
|Last name(s):
|Joussen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|TUI AG
b) LEI
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Subscription Right ISIN: DE000TUAG109
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.500 EUR
|75000.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|62500.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|14917.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|12500.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|7942.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|7782.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|7160.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|6250.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|6250.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|6232.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|5205.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|5000.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|3907.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|3417.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|2842.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|2780.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|2287.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|2237.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|2092.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1500.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1410.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1350.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1350.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1350.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1265.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1182.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|1077.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|975.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|910.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|742.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|342.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|127.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|75.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|35.000 EUR
|2.500 EUR
|2.500 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: TUI ? TUI !!!
|Diskussion: TUI: Wir haben ein Problem
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0