1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Friedrich-Peter
|Last name(s):
|Joussen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|TUI AG
b) LEI
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.200 EUR
|181952.400 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|142991.600 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|98452.200 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|79540.000 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|75268.200 EUR
|4.102 EUR
|66920.028 EUR
|4.090 EUR
|52147.500 EUR
|4.103 EUR
|48095.366 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|45948.700 EUR
|4.071 EUR
|40710.000 EUR
|4.070 EUR
|37879.490 EUR
|4.080 EUR
|31187.520 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|21000.00 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|19680.00 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|18700.100 EUR
|4.084 EUR
|16376.840 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|16400.000 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|15590.400 EUR
|4.094 EUR
|14591.016 EUR
|4.102 EUR
|13741.700 EUR
|4.109 EUR
|10580.675 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|10020.400 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|9840.000 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|9840.000 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|9034.200 EUR
|4.073 EUR
|8182.657 EUR
|4.083 EUR
|7145.250 EUR
|4.106 EUR
|7185.500 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|6970.000 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|6383.700 EUR
|4.104 EUR
|6332.472 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|6249.600 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|5342.400 EUR
|4.111 EUR
|4933.200 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|4920.000 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|4920.000 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|4920.000 EUR
|4.075 EUR
|4808.500 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|4387.000 EUR
|4.113 EUR
|4113.000 EUR
|4.098 EUR
|4098.000 EUR
|4.079 EUR
|4079.000 EUR
|4.091 EUR
|4091.000 EUR
|4.087 EUR
|4087.000 EUR
|4.107 EUR
|4107.000 EUR
|4.103 EUR
|4103.000 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|4100.000 EUR
|4.110 EUR
|4110.000 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|4200.000 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|3091.400 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|3091.400 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|3091.400 EUR
|4.096 EUR
|3072.000 EUR
|4.095 EUR
|3071.250 EUR
|4.085 EUR
|3063.750 EUR
|4.093 EUR
|3069.750 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|2205.800 EUR
|4.100 EUR
|2050.000 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|2100.000 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|630.000 EUR
|4.200 EUR
|180.600 EUR
|4.112 EUR
|69.904 EUR
