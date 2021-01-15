Northern Technologies International Corporation Reinstates Quarterly Cash Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today announced that the Board of Directors reinstated and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share payable on February 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2021.



“It is my pleasure to announce that NTIC’s Board of Directors has voted to reinstate a $0.065 quarterly cash dividend,” said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC. “Since the first COVID-19 lockdowns started in March of last year, we have focused on the health and safety of our employees, while ensuring a continuous supply of products and services to our global customers. As the end of the COVID-19 crisis now seems to be on the horizon, and many of our global markets have been stabilizing, we are pleased to again be in a position to reward our stockholders. We remain committed to creating long-term value, and we believe we have a sustainable platform to drive sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond.”

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

