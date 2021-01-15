DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Conditional Approval of its Debenture Restructuring Initiatives and Anticipated First Day of Trading

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (DVG: TSX-V) (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) is pleased to announce that following the previously announced shareholder approval at its special meeting of shareholders on December 28, 2020 for the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the “Consolidation”), it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) for the Consolidation and will file articles of amendment implementing the Consolidation.



The Shares will continue to be listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “DVG”, and the Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSX-V on or about January 19, 2021. Following the Consolidation, the new CUSIP number for the Shares is 255051203 and the new ISIN for the Shares is CA2550512032.