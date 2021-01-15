 

Tower One Provides Construction and Business Update for the Month of December 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) provides a construction update for the month of December 2020.

Commenting on the construction results for the month of December, Mr. Alex Ochoa, Tower One’s CEO, said, “I am extremely happy about the Company’s performance during the last quarter of 2020 and enthusiastic for the future. During the month of December, we have been able to complete six (6) new towers and we have a total of seventy-five (75) towers under construction in Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina.”

“One of my top priorities during the difficult past year has been to refocus our attention into our core markets, where we can leverage on our established platform to operate efficiently. We have started to make some strides in that direction thanks to our team who was able to respond to the unique market situations in their regions and helped to address our customer’s needs. None of this would be possible without their dedication and commitment. I want to thank each of them for their service, giving up countless hours to help set a concrete future for our Company vision,” Mr. Ochoa added.

Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving the economic development.

About Tower One
Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Mexico and Argentina) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

