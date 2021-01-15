 

Works Council consultation procedures have been finalized in relation to Columbus’ divestment of To-Increase

Company announcement no. 1/2021  January 15th, 2021
Works Council consultation procedures have been finalized in relation to Columbus’ divestment of To-Increase


On 21 December 2020 (company release no. 19/2020) Columbus A/S announced that the Company had entered into an agreement to divest its software subsidiary To-Increase to Gilde Buy Out Partners and the management of To-Increase. The transaction was subject to Works Council consultation procedures being finalized in accordance with Dutch law. Works Council consultation procedures have now been finalized, and subsequently final Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on the terms as described in company release no. 19/2020 has today been signed by Columbus A/S and Gilde Buy Out Partners. The transaction is expected to be fully completed during January 2021. The proceeds will be paid in cash upon closing of the transaction.  

Ib Kunøe                                                                         Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                                    Interim CEO & Corporate CFO

About Columbus
Columbus is a listed international IT service and consultancy headquartered in Denmark and more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and futureproof their business digitally. We are specialized within the industries food, manufacturing, distribution and retail and we have more than 29 years of experience in the industry. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we can therefore deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale.

About Gilde Buy Out Partners
Gilde Buy Out Partners is a leading European private equity investor in mid-market transactions with operations in the Benelux and the DACH region. Gilde manages funds in excess of EUR 3 billion and has offices in Frankfurt, Zurich, Utrecht, and Brussels. Since its inception in 1982, Gilde has supported more than 250 companies to realize their growth ambitions.



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

