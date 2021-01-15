Grace Responds to Revised Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North

January 15, 2021

David Winter and David Millstone

40 North Management LLC

9 West 57th Street, 47th Fl.

New York, NY 10019

David and David –

I am writing on behalf of the Grace Board of Directors in response to your letter and revised proposal of January 11, 2021.

Our Board of Directors has met and discussed your revised proposal. We are willing to discuss a sale of Grace to 40 North in the context of our ongoing review of strategic alternatives. Any transaction would need to be at a price level that reflects the full value of Grace for its shareholders.

Grace’s opportunities for continued growth and value creation are strong, particularly as our end markets recover from the disproportionate displacement resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As we disclosed when we announced our third quarter 2020 results, we have experienced a rapid recovery from the pandemic and expect fourth quarter 2020 sales and gross margin to approach pre-pandemic levels, with adjusted free cash flow nearing 2019 levels as well. Based on our recent growth investments and operating plan, we are confident in our robust opportunities for continued growth and high profitability. Grace is well positioned to emerge from this crisis even more successful than before.

Grace’s market-leading positions, advanced technologies, value-selling capabilities, and capital allocation discipline underpin our confidence in the Company’s ability to generate substantial value as a standalone company or in a business combination.

As a next step, we would be willing to share with you, under customary and appropriate confidentiality arrangements, information that would support a full valuation of Grace. We are prepared to move quickly to provide you with a draft confidentiality agreement, if you are interested.

Sincerely,

/s/ Hudson La Force

Hudson La Force

President and Chief Executive Officer