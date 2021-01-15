Genmab Announces that Janssen has been Granted U.S. FDA Approval for DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) for Patients with Newly Diagnosed Light-chain (AL) Amyloidosis

Company Announcement

DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) approved by U.S. FDA as the first and only therapy for newly diagnosed Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

Accelerated approval of DARZALEX FASPRO-based combination regimen supported by the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study

Genmab to receive USD 30 million milestone payment on first commercial sale

Copenhagen, Denmark; January 15, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has approved the use of DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), a subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. A supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for this indication was submitted by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), in September 2020. The U.S. FDA reviewed the submission of data for approval in this indication under their Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR)1 pilot program and Project Orbis2. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). DARZALEX FASPRO is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with light-chain (AL) amyloidosis who have NYHA Class IIIB or Class IV cardiac disease or Mayo Stage IIIB outside of controlled clinical trials. In August 2012, Genmab granted Janssen an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

“AL amyloidosis is a devastating and potentially fatal blood disorder that, until now, did not have any U.S. FDA-approved therapies. This makes today’s approval of DARZALEX FASPRO a critical step forward for patients in the U.S. in dire need of treatment options,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

The approval was based on data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study of daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj in combination with VCd as treatment for patients with newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, peripheral edema, constipation, fatigue, peripheral sensory neuropathy, nausea, insomnia, dyspnea and cough. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 43% of patients who received DARZALEX FASPRO in combination with VCd. Serious adverse reactions that occurred in at least 5% of patients in the D-VCd arm were pneumonia (9%), cardiac failure (8%) and sepsis (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Fatal adverse reactions that occurred in more than one patient included cardiac arrest (4%), sudden death (3%), cardiac failure (3%) and sepsis (1%).3