Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 15.01.2021, 20:34 | 23 | 0 | 0 15.01.2021, 20:34 | The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions. RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX) $0.0150 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX) $0.0150 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX) $0.0180 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX) $0.0180 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX) $0.0200 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX) $0.0210 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX) $0.0070 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX) $0.0070 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX) $0.0110 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX) $0.0160 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX) $0.0160 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX) $0.0170 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX) $0.0230 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX) $0.0190 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX) $0.0230 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX) $0.0270 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX) $0.0270 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class C Shares (PMOZX) $0.0190 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class Y Shares (PMOYX) $0.0270 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class R6 Shares (PMOLX) $0.0270 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class I Shares (PMOTX) $0.0270 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX) $0.0330 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX) $0.0340 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX) $0.0390 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX) $0.0440 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX) $0.0450 per share investment income 1/15/21 1/20/21 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005540/en/



