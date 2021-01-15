Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|RECORD
|PAYMENT
|FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|DATE
|DATE
|Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)
|$0.0150 per share investment income
|
1/15/21
|
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
1/15/21
1/20/21
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005540/en/
0 Kommentare