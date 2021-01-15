Accenture Acquires Wolox, Boosting Cloud First and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Argentina and South America

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Wolox , a leading Argentinean cloud native and agile development company that provides digital solutions to help clients achieve successful business outcomes.

Agustina Fainguersh, founder and CEO of Wolox, and Sergio Kaufman, president of Accenture Argentina (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2012, Wolox’s team of more than 280 professionals specializes in integrated services that include digital business design, product creation and agile squads.

“The acquisition of Wolox brings differentiated skills to Accenture, as the team uniquely blends cloud native development with design and state-of-the-art technologies for business transformation,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “Wolox has multidisciplinary teams of industry and business experts, UX/UI designers, software designers, architects and engineers and, together, we’re now more equipped to help clients tap into the technology expertise and human ingenuity that powers how Accenture innovates.”

The addition of the Wolox team enhances the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, a multi-service group providing a full stack of cloud services to help clients across every industry accelerate their digital transformation, innovate faster, and create differentiated, sustainable value. Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, the group brings together an unmatched depth and breadth of cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets that help clients realize greater value from cloud at speed and scale.

“By pairing Accenture’s global expertise with Wolox’s regional talent and capabilities, this acquisition strengthens our ability to help clients accelerate business transformation using cloud technologies and deliver measurable business value,” said Sergio Kaufman, president of Accenture Argentina and Hispanic South America. We will integrate Wolox across Accenture’s services, including Strategy & Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations, enabling us to deliver 360 degree value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.”