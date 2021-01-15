 

PotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2020 Dividend Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 21:26  |  48   |   |   

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2020 on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend distributions of $1.61 per share are classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distributions (long-term 20% rate).

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2020 dividends:

2020 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Common Stock: PCH

CUSIP# 737630103

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution
Per Share

Capital Gain

03/06/2020

03/31/2020

$0.40

$0.40

06/05/2020

06/30/2020

$0.40

$0.40

09/15/2020

09/30/2020

$0.40

$0.40

12/15/2020

12/31/2020

$0.41

$0.41

 

Total

$1.61

$1.61

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2020 Dividend Distributions PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2020 on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend distributions of $1.61 per share are classified for income tax purposes as 100% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 1, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
5
Potlatch