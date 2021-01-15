 

XPeng Unveils Beta Version Navigation Guided Pilot Function

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 21:32  |  41   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, unveiled the beta version of its NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) highway autonomous driving solution this week in a series of media road tests in Guangzhou. The Company plans to launch the widely anticipated NGP function, a key part of its XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving package, to customers in China in the next few weeks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005550/en/

XPeng P7 central panel (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng P7 central panel (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng’s NGP highway navigation function conducts automatic navigation assisted driving from point A to B based on the navigation route set by the driver. Upon its launch, it will be implemented on the Premium version of the XPeng P7 with the XPILOT 3.0 system.

With over a million meters of road tests, the NGP covers a wider range of driving scenarios and situations, with a higher lane change success rate, and lower driver intervention requirement, than similar functions in other models on the market.

The NGP beta version was well received by over 100 journalists who participated in the test drives in China this week.

Currently, the XPeng P7 is China’s only mass production car with 360-degree dual camera and radar fusion perception system for added safety. The new NGP function will make highway driving a safer, smoother, easier and more pleasant experience by automatically performing speed limit adjustment, automatic switching to highways, optimized lane choices, automatic entering and exiting ramps, and automatic overtaking.

XPeng’s NGP solution has been specifically created and tailored for China’s complex driving environment. Its full-scenario high-definition positioning capability solves HD-map positioning challenges for China’s highly complex road conditions, including areas with no GPS signals. It can identify and avoid traffic cones, warn of difficult situations such as construction sites or road toll entrances, follow on automatically in traffic jams, avoid breakdown vehicles, change lanes to avoid emergencies, avoid large trucks, and warn drivers of when to resume manual control in dangerous situations such as adverse weather or road accidents.

This is enabled by the P7’s underlying autonomous driving architecture, the most powerful in production vehicles in China, with 14 cameras, 5 millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, centimeter-level high-definition positioning, decimeter-level AutoNavi high-definition mapping, NVIDIA Xavier system-on-the-chip computing platform, and Bosch iBooster brake system.

The NGP highway solution will be launched via an OTA (over-the-air) upgrade to XPeng customers in China before the Chinese New Year in February.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

Follow us on social media for latest Xpeng news:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Instagram

XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPeng Unveils Beta Version Navigation Guided Pilot Function XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, unveiled the beta version of its NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) highway autonomous driving solution this week in a series of media road …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on ...
Hill Holliday Bets Big on 2021
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Investments: Geely, Nevada Copper, Xpeng – Investieren Sie in die Zukunft!
13.01.21
Söllner: "Gute Idee für 2021": Plug Power, Apple-Car, Ballard Power, Tesla, Xpeng, Xiaomi, 3D-Druck, GoPro
12.01.21
US-Markt: Dow Jones, Plug Power, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Nio, Xpeng, Walmart, Twitter
12.01.21
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
04.01.21
Marktkompass: 13.800 DAX fester | FOXCONN | HYUNDAi | NIO | XPENG | China-ADRs | ASTRAZENECA
04.01.21
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
29.12.20
Investments: BYD, Royal Helium, Xpeng – Nutzen Sie diese Chance!
21.12.20
Xpeng liefert intelligenten G3 Elektro-SUV an erste Kunden in Norwegen aus und beschleunigt damit seine Pläne zur Erschließung des europäischen Markts
21.12.20
Xpeng Delivers G3 Smart Electric SUV to First Customers in Norway, Stepping Up Plans for European Market

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:58 Uhr
151
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?