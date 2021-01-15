Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE), headquartered in Beijing, China, is a provider of classical music licensing, subscription and education services, including smart music education services, in China, as well as an organizer of live classical music events in China.*

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Kuke Music Holding Limited.

“We are pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Kuke Music Holding Limited’s sponsored Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to assist Kuke Music in optimizing the visibility of its ADR program.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Kuke Music Holding Limited (January 2021).