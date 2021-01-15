 

Consolidated Communications Secures Incremental Term Loan Financing of $150 million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 22:00  |  27   |   |   

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced it has secured and closed on an incremental $150 million term loan that is fungible with the Company’s existing First Lien Term Loan B with maturities due October 2027.

The terms of the incremental term loan facility are substantially similar to those relating to the Company's existing term loan facility, except with respect to issue price. The loans under the incremental term loan facility bear interest at a rate of equal to LIBOR plus of 4.75% per annum with a 1.0% LIBOR floor.

"We’re very pleased to have secured the additional financing on attractive terms and appreciate the support of key lenders that placed the proceeds," said Steve Childers, chief financial officer of Consolidated Communications. "We are operating from a position of financial strength, with increased liquidity and a fully funded growth plan to accelerate our fiber builds.”

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs Bank, USA, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. served as lead arrangers and book runners for the financing.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Secures Incremental Term Loan Financing of $150 million Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced it has secured and closed on an incremental $150 million term loan that is fungible with the Company’s existing First Lien Term Loan B with maturities due October 2027. The terms of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution
12.01.21
Consolidated Communications’ Award-Winning ProConnect Enables Transportation Logistics Company to Quickly Adopt Remote Work During Pandemic
07.01.21
Consolidated Communications Awarded 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award
21.12.20
Consolidated Communications to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Conference
17.12.20
Consolidated Communications Completes Broadband Network Upgrades in Four New Hampshire Towns