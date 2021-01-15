 

Change to the UBS Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 22:00  |  30   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) Board of Directors announced today that Beatrice Weder di Mauro is not standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG. She has informed the Board of her decision to step down after serving since 2012.

UBS Chairman Axel A. Weber: “We will miss Beatrice’s experience and expertise in international economic and financial matters. She has consistently provided important insight to the Board and to me personally. Over the last year, she has increasingly been called upon to advise international government institutions on the economic crisis resulting from COVID-19. We thank Beatrice for her nine years of invaluable collaboration, work and outstanding service and wish her all the best for her future endeavors."



UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change to the UBS Board of Directors Regulatory News: The UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) Board of Directors announced today that Beatrice Weder di Mauro is not standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG. She has informed the Board of her decision to step …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt UBS auf 'Buy' - Ziel 15,50 Franken
10:26 Uhr
BARCLAYS belässt UBS AG auf 'Underweight'
07:23 Uhr
BERENBERG stuft UBS AG auf 'Buy'
14.01.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI rettet knappes Plus über den Tag
14.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt UBS AG auf 'Overweight'
14.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Europäische Banken vor dem US-Berichtssaisonstart gefragt
13.01.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Schwächer - SMI prallt an 10 900er-Marke ab
12.01.21
Großbank UBS schließt fast jede fünfte Filiale in der Schweiz
12.01.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Knappes Plus nach lustlosem Geschäft
11.01.21
Presse: UBS plant Schließung von 40 Filialen in der Schweiz

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
50
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden