 

Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will include introductory comments followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session.

For those interested in asking questions during the Q&A session, please register using the following link:

After registering for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with a meeting invitation and information for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but it is advised that you register in advance to ensure you are connected for the full call.

For those interested in listening only, please register for the webcast using the following link:

Trinseo will distribute its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results via press release on Business Wire and post the release and presentation slides on the Company’s Investor Relations website on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after the market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay will be available until February 4, 2022.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in 2019, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,700 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

