 

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 22:00  |  16   |   |   

Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of December 2020 amounted to EUR 1.1395 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by -5.73%. The NAV was negatively affected by a decrease in the values of investment properties. The negative impact on the NAV was partially offset by a positive result from the operating performance of investment properties. EPRA NAV, EPRA NRV and EPRA NTA as at the end of December 2020 decreased to EUR 1.2219 per unit, corresponding to a decrease of -5.55% over the last month.

As of 31 December 2020, the fair value of the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio decreased to EUR 340.0 million (31 December 2019: 358.9 million). In December 2020, the portfolio revaluation resulted in a fair value loss of EUR 9.4 million (-2.69% of portfolio value) primarily due to retail market disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The portfolio valuation is based on the valuations conducted by an independent real estate appraiser Newsec Baltics as of 31 December 2020. Fair values of investment properties in the portfolio decreased mainly due to downward adjustments to discount rate assumptions and cash flow projections compared to the previous valuations. Exit yield assumptions remained similar to 2019 valuation assumptions. More information will be provided in the annual report.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for the 12 months of 2020 amounted to EUR 19.8 million, exceeding the previous year’s net rental income for the same period by EUR 0.6 million or +3.2% (EUR 19.2 million during the 12 months ended 31 December 2019). The strong growth was driven by the acquisitions of Galerija Centrs and North Star, which had a positive effect on the Group’s net rental income growth in 2020 as compared to 2019, albeit rental income growth in 2020 slowed down due to relief measures granted to tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund earned an unaudited consolidated net loss of EUR 8.4 million in December 2020.

At the end of December 2020, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 13.3 million (31 December 2019: EUR 9.8 million) which demonstrates sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility. The Fund continues to generate stable positive cash flow from operations despite rent reliefs granted to tenants during the second COVID-19 wave in the Baltics. Cash holdings rose by 0.9 million during December 2020. The Fund’s management team is actively monitoring the collection of trade receivables from tenants. Trade receivables remained at a regular level of EUR 1.4 million at the end of December.

As of 31 December 2020, the total consolidated assets of the Fund stood at EUR 355.6 million (31 December 2019: EUR 371.7 million). The Fund has invested an additional EUR 0.5 million into ongoing constructions of Meraki office buildings during December 2020.

Additional information:  

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution:  GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


NORT HORI CAPI/RL EST INVT TR NPV jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for December 2020 Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of December 2020 amounted to EUR 1.1395 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by -5.73%. The NAV was negatively affected by a decrease in the values of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $325 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
Eldorado Provides 2021 Guidance and Five-Year Outlook; Announces Management Appointments
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for December 2020
08.01.21
Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2021
08.01.21
Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2021