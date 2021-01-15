 

SmartCentres 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the three months and year ending December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

SmartCentres will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartCentres’ senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant access code 93397#. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, February 11, 2021 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 18, 2021. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the Conference Reference Number 1252834# and then key in the participant access code 93397#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing/conference-calls/.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres’ share) represents the Trust’s current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors’ residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.

