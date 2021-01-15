 

Penn Virginia Announces Closing of Juniper Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 22:05  |  45   |   |   

--- Appointment of Additional Members to the Board of Directors ---

--- Borrowing Base Reaffirmation ---

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced the closing of the Juniper transaction, reaffirmation of its borrowing base, and the appointment of additional members to the Company's Board of Directors.

In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the Board has increased from four members to nine members, and Edward Geiser will serve as the new Chairman.

Darrin Henke, Penn Virginia's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Eddie, Kevin, Josh, Tope, and Tim to our Board of Directors. They each have a wealth of experience within the energy industry and are valuable additions to the Board."

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Chairman," said Edward Geiser, Juniper's Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board of Penn Virginia. "I look forward to working with Darrin and his team as well as the other members of the Board. We believe the Company can produce attractive returns to shareholders by maintaining low leverage, generating consistent free cash flow and focusing on cash-based returns on every dollar invested."

The new directors are:

Edward Geiser - Managing Partner of Juniper Capital Advisors

Kevin Cumming - Partner of Juniper Capital Advisors

Tim Gray - General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Juniper Capital Advisors

Joshua Schmidt - Managing Director of Juniper Capital Advisors

Temitope Ogunyomi - Director of Juniper Capital Advisors

Following the closing, Juniper owns approximately 59.6 percent of Penn Virginia's equity.

Revolving Credit Facility

Penn Virginia's lending group has reaffirmed the Company's borrowing base under its revolving credit facility at $375 million, and the Company must continue to maintain at least $25 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility. Additionally, Penn Virginia will not be required to undergo a borrowing base redetermination in Spring 2021 if the Company meets certain minimum hedging thresholds by the end of the first quarter.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company's website is not part of this release.

Seite 1 von 3
Penn Virginia (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penn Virginia Announces Closing of Juniper Transaction - Appointment of Additional Members to the Board of Directors - - Borrowing Base Reaffirmation - HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced the closing of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $325 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
Eldorado Provides 2021 Guidance and Five-Year Outlook; Announces Management Appointments
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Penn Virginia Shareholders Approve Transaction with Juniper Capital Advisors
05.01.21
Penn Virginia Announces Management Changes