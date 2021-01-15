 

CDK Global to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 8, 2021

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Monday, February 8, 2021. At that time, CDK intends to issue new guidance for fiscal 2021 on a continuing operations basis in consideration of the sale of the CDK International business segment announced on November 30, 2020.

CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on February 8, 2021 to discuss the results for the period. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, Eric Guerin, chief financial officer, and Julie Schlueter, investor relations director, will be participating on the call.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call via live webcast, which can be accessed through the CDK Investor Relations home page, investors.cdkglobal.com. A supplemental slide presentation will be available approximately 30 minutes before the webcast on the CDK Investor Relations home page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the CDK Investor Relations home page.

About CDK Global, Inc.
CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 17,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor.mail@cdk.com
847.485.4000


