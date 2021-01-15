CDK Global to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 8, 2021

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Monday, February 8, 2021. At that time, CDK intends to issue new guidance for fiscal 2021 on a continuing operations basis in consideration of the sale of the CDK International business segment announced on November 30, 2020.



CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on February 8, 2021 to discuss the results for the period. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, Eric Guerin, chief financial officer, and Julie Schlueter, investor relations director, will be participating on the call.