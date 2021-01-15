 

Franchise Group, Inc. Closes Preferred Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 22:01  |  44   |   |   

Underwriters Partially Exercise Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of shares of its 7.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Preferred Stock”), at an offering price of $25.20 per share.

On January 14, 2021, the underwriters exercised part of their option to purchase additional shares and purchased an additional 314,934 shares of the Preferred Stock at the public offering price of $25.20 per share, resulting in approximately $7.7 million of additional net proceeds, after deducting the underwriting discount. After giving effect to the exercise of the option, the total number of shares of Preferred Stock sold by the Company in the offering increased to 3,291,125 shares and the estimated net proceeds after underwriting discounts and offering expenses are approximately $79.5 million.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments.

This offering was a reopening of the Company’s original issuance of Preferred Stock, which closed on September 18, 2020. The additional shares of Preferred Stock sold in this offering are consolidated, form a single series, and are fully fungible with all outstanding Preferred Stock. The Preferred Stock is listed on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “FRGAP.”

Dividends on the Preferred Stock are paid when declared by the Company’s Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 7.50% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, equivalent to $1.875 per year. Dividends on the Preferred Stock are payable quarterly in arrears, on or about the 15th day of January, April, July and October of each year and the first dividend on the Preferred Stock sold in this offering will be paid on or about April 15, 2021 in an amount equal to $0.46875 per share.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Incapital LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., National Securities Corporation and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as book-running managers for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. and Huntington Securities, Inc. acted as co-managers for this offering.

Seite 1 von 3
Franchise Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franchise Group, Inc. Closes Preferred Stock Offering Underwriters Partially Exercise Option to Purchase Additional SharesORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $325 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
TAAT Brings on U.S. Patent Attorney with Fortune 100 Experience as Counsel to Manage IP
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Franchise Group, Inc. Prices $75 Million Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
11.01.21
Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
05.01.21
Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
28.12.20
Franchise Group, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of FFO Home