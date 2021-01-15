Franchise Group, Inc. Closes Preferred Stock Offering

On January 14, 2021, the underwriters exercised part of their option to purchase additional shares and purchased an additional 314,934 shares of the Preferred Stock at the public offering price of $25.20 per share, resulting in approximately $7.7 million of additional net proceeds, after deducting the underwriting discount. After giving effect to the exercise of the option, the total number of shares of Preferred Stock sold by the Company in the offering increased to 3,291,125 shares and the estimated net proceeds after underwriting discounts and offering expenses are approximately $79.5 million.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of shares of its 7.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Preferred Stock”), at an offering price of $25.20 per share.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments.

This offering was a reopening of the Company’s original issuance of Preferred Stock, which closed on September 18, 2020. The additional shares of Preferred Stock sold in this offering are consolidated, form a single series, and are fully fungible with all outstanding Preferred Stock. The Preferred Stock is listed on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “FRGAP.”

Dividends on the Preferred Stock are paid when declared by the Company’s Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 7.50% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, equivalent to $1.875 per year. Dividends on the Preferred Stock are payable quarterly in arrears, on or about the 15th day of January, April, July and October of each year and the first dividend on the Preferred Stock sold in this offering will be paid on or about April 15, 2021 in an amount equal to $0.46875 per share.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Incapital LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., National Securities Corporation and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as book-running managers for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. and Huntington Securities, Inc. acted as co-managers for this offering.