 

Wintrust Commercial Banking creates new Money Service Exchange Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

The new division will focus on serving money service business industry

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Commercial Banking announced the creation of a new division, Wintrust Money Service Exchange Group, to focus on supporting businesses within the money service business industry. The group will offer treasury management, lending, and capital markets support to money service businesses in the U.S.

“We’re always focused on expanding our offerings to better serve clients in all industries,” said Wintrust CEO & Founder Edward J. Wehmer. “Forming this new group, under Carol Ann’s leadership, allows us to provide specialized support to businesses in the money service exchange market, and I’m confident the group will be a great addition to our services.”

Wintrust hired Carol Ann Killian, senior vice president, to lead and grow the new line of business. Killian has an extensive background serving money service businesses, many of which have a unique set of needs as they navigate changing regulatory requirements and advanced technological demands.

Wintrust Money Service Exchange Group will offer a full suite of treasury management solutions, including currency ordering and processing, remote deposit capture, returned item processing, electronic banking, and fraud prevention tools. Killian will also focus on developing relationships with businesses in the money service exchange industry.

“I am so excited to begin a new venture at Wintrust, supporting the market I have served in as a banker for 26 years,” Killian said. “I hope to propel Wintrust into becoming a leading provider of financial services in this space. I think it’s a win for both the money service exchange industry as well as for Wintrust.”

Killian most recently served as a relationship manager for the Currency Exchange Division of MB Financial Bank, acquired by Fifth Third Bank. She has also worked at Capital One Bank, North Fork Bank, Citibank, and European American Bank.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Media contact
Christopher Latta
Group Senior Vice President
Wintrust Commercial Banking
clatta@wintrust.com | 847-784-1393


Wintrust Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wintrust Commercial Banking creates new Money Service Exchange Group The new division will focus on serving money service business industryROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wintrust Commercial Banking announced the creation of a new division, Wintrust Money Service Exchange Group, to focus on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $325 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
Eldorado Provides 2021 Guidance and Five-Year Outlook; Announces Management Appointments
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Greenwoods to Acquire Three Branch Locations of Town Bank
23.12.20
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Earnings Release Schedule