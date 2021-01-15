 

Essex Reports Characteristics of 2020 Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 22:15  |  39   |   |   

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2020 distributions to shareholders. The 2020 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock – CUSIP Number 297178105:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrecaptured

 

 

Record

 

Payment

 

Cash
Distribution

 

Ordinary
Taxable

 

Return of

 

Capital
Gain

 

Section 1250
Capital Gain

 

 

Section 199A

Date

 

Date

 

Per Share

 

Dividend

 

Capital

 

(20% rate)

 

(25% rate)

 

Dividend

1/2/2020

 

1/15/2020

 

$1.95000

 

$1.66203

 

$0.00000

 

$0.20826

Seite 1 von 3
Essex Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Essex Reports Characteristics of 2020 Dividends Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2020 distributions to shareholders. The 2020 distribution characteristics are as follows: Common Stock – CUSIP Number 297178105:                         …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on ...
Hill Holliday Bets Big on 2021
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
28.12.20
Essex Property Trust Announces Executive Leadership Succession