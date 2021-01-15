 

Fortive Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 833-900-2302 within the U.S. or 236-714-2716 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 5:30 p.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Fortive’s earnings conference call (access code 5897681).

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until Thursday, February 18, 2020. You can access the conference call replay under the Investors / Events and Presentations section of www.fortive.com or by dialing 800-585-8367 within the U.S. or 416-621-4642 outside the U.S. (access code 5897681).

Fortive’s earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Fortive’s website under "Quarterly Results”.

Fortive in now in its “quiet period”. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal fourth quarter 2020 earnings are released on February 4, 2021. During this time, Fortive will not be interacting with the investment community.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

