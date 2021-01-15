Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (the “Company”) today announced the tax reporting information for its 2020 cash distributions on its Common Stock.



The distributions, totaling $0.45 per share, were paid on April 15, 2020. Due to the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Park suspended distributions on its Common Stock for the remainder of the year.