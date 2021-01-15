 

Connecticut Water Files Application With Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to Amend Rates

The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced the filing today of an application to amend customer rates with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).

The application begins a public process conducted by PURA, with the Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) and the Attorney General’s (AG) office representing customers’ interests in the proceeding. During the rate case, PURA, OCC and the AG will analyze and review the cost of providing water service to customers so rates can be set to reflect reasonable and prudent expenses. Customers and the public will have an opportunity to comment on the application. PURA has 200 days to review the application, and the approved rates will go into effect soon after.

“One of the primary drivers of this request is the more than $265 million of investments in our water system infrastructure that have been made since 2010 to ensure reliable service and safe drinking water for families and communities, which are not included in current water rates,” stated Maureen P. Westbrook, president of Connecticut Water. Ms. Westbrook continued, “After careful consideration by the Connecticut Water leadership team, the application was filed to request recovery of the cost of those investments necessary to continue to effectively serve our customers now and into the future.”

The application also reflects the costs of operating and maintaining the utility, including expenditures on power and treatment additives that have increased since the company’s last general rate case in 2010.

If the request is approved as proposed, annual revenues will increase by about $20.2 million, or 19.9%, over currently approved revenues. The typical residential customer of Connecticut Water uses, on average, 3,780 gallons of water per month and would see a proposed increase of approximately 35 cents per day, or $10.50 per month, above current water bills. PURA will determine through the rate case process the actual level and distribution of any approved rate increase, but it is expected that the amount of the increase will vary based on location or rate division within the company, and customer class — residential, commercial, industrial or municipal.

