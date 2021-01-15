Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Manchester, N.H., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Walsh, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.



Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information: