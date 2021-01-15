 

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Manchester, N.H., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Walsh, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

What: Allegro MicroSystems’ 3Q Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST 
Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677
International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172
Conference ID: 7098317

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rc8vawq

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com


