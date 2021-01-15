 

Monroe Capital Corporation Prices Offering of $130 Million 4.75% Notes Due 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that it priced a public offering of $130 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) on January 15, 2021. The Notes will mature on February 15, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning August 15, 2021.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as book-running manager for this offering. ING Financial Markets LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., Huntington Securities, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the Notes are expected to be delivered on or about January 25, 2021. 

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.75% notes due 2023 and to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its credit facility. However, the Company may re-borrow under its credit facility and use such borrowings to invest in lower middle-market companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of January 12, 2021, the Company had $114.9 million in outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility.

Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated January 15, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated June 24, 2020, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the Notes referred to in this press release, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement (File No. 333-237740) relating to the Notes was filed and has been declared effective by the SEC.

