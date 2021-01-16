 

Pennant to Present at the 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

EAGLE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference on January 19, 2021. Chief Investment Officer Derek Bunker will participate in a panel discussion with other senior living operators that day from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the panel will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 78 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact  

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
ir@pennantservices.com


SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.

 


