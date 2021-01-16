Pennant to Present at the 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

EAGLE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference on January 19, 2021. Chief Investment Officer Derek Bunker will participate in a panel discussion with other senior living operators that day from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the panel will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.