 

Quantum Announces Closing of Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.01.2021, 00:17  |  15   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (“Quantum” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement by issuing a total of 40,000,000 units (the “Units”) at $0.05 per Unit, for a total gross proceed of $2,000,000, to a number of strategic investors who add significant value to the Corporation’s cyber security initiatives. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant of the Corporation. Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.15 for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement. The securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 16, 2021.

The net proceeds from the private placement will be used by Quantum to finance and accelerate development of its patented Quantum Random Number Generator technology. The Corporation intends to target high profile verticals such as Healthcare Services and is also well suited to meet the demands for Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks And Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), Quantum Cryptography and Financial Services.

The Insiders’ participation for $115,000 is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”) in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101. The exemption is based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the private placement, nor the consideration paid by such Insiders exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation.

As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are 100,527,838 common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

The private placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder’s fees in an aggregate amount of $27,200 were paid in connection with the private placement.

“We are very pleased with the results of this latest round. This level of capital investment will allow QNC to recruit a new leadership team and execute on both the development of its patented technology and its strategic market positioning plan. The Board of Directors is grateful that both existing and new investors participated. This is undoubtedly a great testimonial to QNC’s vision and potential for growth as a leader in quantum technologies,” said Pierre Paul Samson, Chairman.

About Quantum

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target high profile verticals such as Healthcare Services and the technology is also applicable to Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Marc Rousseau, Chief Executive Officer
Tel : 514.886.0045
Email: info@quantumnumberscorp.com

Website: www.quantumnumberscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

 


Quantum Numbers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Announces Closing of Private Placement MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum Numbers Corp. (“Quantum” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement by issuing a total of 40,000,000 units (the “Units”) at $0.05 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
TAAT Brings on U.S. Patent Attorney with Fortune 100 Experience as Counsel to Manage IP
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Genmab Announces that Janssen has been Granted U.S. FDA Approval for DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab ...
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
VBL Therapeutics Enters Into Ordinary Share Purchase Agreement of up to $20 Million With Aspire ...
VSBLTY Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Social ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Quantum Numbers Corp. Welcomes Francis Bellido to Its Board of Directors
19.12.20
Quantum Numbers Corp. Announces Granting of Options

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
24
Quantum Verschlüsselungstechnologie