 

New Klondike Director Appointment and Resignation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.01.2021, 01:00  |  32   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Klondike Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or “New Klondike”) is pleased to report that Mr. Steven Velimirovic has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company and that Ms. Cybill Tsung has resigned due to other commitments.

Mr. Velimirovic has over 15 years of Investment Banking experience and has advised on a number of prominent M&A, equity and debt transactions in the mining industry. He is currently a Partner at Qubex Capital Inc, a boutique capital markets advisor firm based in Toronto, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Charles Liu”
Chief Executive Officer

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.


New Klondike Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Klondike Director Appointment and Resignation TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New Klondike Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or “New Klondike”) is pleased to report that Mr. Steven Velimirovic has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company and that Ms. Cybill Tsung has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
TAAT Brings on U.S. Patent Attorney with Fortune 100 Experience as Counsel to Manage IP
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Genmab Announces that Janssen has been Granted U.S. FDA Approval for DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab ...
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
Chvaletice Manganprojekt geht in nächste Phase des Genehmigungsverfahrens über
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
VBL Therapeutics Enters Into Ordinary Share Purchase Agreement of up to $20 Million With Aspire ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board