Lithium Americas Receives Record of Decision for Thacker Pass

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has issued the Record of Decision (“ROD”) for the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”) following completion of the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”) process. Thacker Pass, located 100 km northwest of Winnemucca, in Humboldt County, Nevada, is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp. (“Lithium Nevada”), a US corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.



“The issuance of the ROD is the culmination of over 10 years of hard work from the Thacker Pass team, as well as the BLM and other federal, state and local agencies, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure their respective commitments to environmental stewardship and community engagement,” commented Jon Evans, President and CEO. “With the federal permitting process complete, our focus is on advancing the financing process including discussions with potential strategic partners.”