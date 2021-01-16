Lithium Americas Receives Record of Decision for Thacker Pass
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the
United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has issued the Record of Decision (“ROD”) for the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or
the “Project”) following completion of the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”) process. Thacker Pass, located 100 km northwest of Winnemucca, in Humboldt
County, Nevada, is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp. (“Lithium Nevada”), a US corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.
“The issuance of the ROD is the culmination of over 10 years of hard work from the Thacker Pass team, as well as the BLM and other federal, state and local agencies, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure their respective commitments to environmental stewardship and community engagement,” commented Jon Evans, President and CEO. “With the federal permitting process complete, our focus is on advancing the financing process including discussions with potential strategic partners.”
Receipt of the ROD represents an important milestone in the development and the permitting of the Thacker Pass Project. Applications for key state permits and water rights transfers have been submitted, with results expected later this year.
About Lithium Americas:
Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, USA. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.
For further information contact:
Lithium Americas Corp.
Investor Relations
Suite 300 – 900 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1E5
Telephone: 778-656-5820
Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com
Website: www.lithiumamericas.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (which we refer to collectively as forward-looking information) under the provisions of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, statements related to: development of the Thacker Pass project, including timing and permitting expectations.
0 Kommentare