 

Lithium Americas Receives Record of Decision for Thacker Pass

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.01.2021, 00:49  |  55   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has issued the Record of Decision (“ROD”) for the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”) following completion of the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”) process. Thacker Pass, located 100 km northwest of Winnemucca, in Humboldt County, Nevada, is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp. (“Lithium Nevada”), a US corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.

“The issuance of the ROD is the culmination of over 10 years of hard work from the Thacker Pass team, as well as the BLM and other federal, state and local agencies, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure their respective commitments to environmental stewardship and community engagement,” commented Jon Evans, President and CEO. “With the federal permitting process complete, our focus is on advancing the financing process including discussions with potential strategic partners.”

Receipt of the ROD represents an important milestone in the development and the permitting of the Thacker Pass Project. Applications for key state permits and water rights transfers have been submitted, with results expected later this year.

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, USA.  The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

For further information contact:
Lithium Americas Corp.
Investor Relations
Suite 300 – 900 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1E5
Telephone: 778-656-5820
Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com
Website: www.lithiumamericas.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (which we refer to collectively as forward-looking information) under the provisions of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, statements related to: development of the Thacker Pass project, including timing and permitting expectations.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lithium Americas Receives Record of Decision for Thacker Pass VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has issued the Record …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
TAAT Brings on U.S. Patent Attorney with Fortune 100 Experience as Counsel to Manage IP
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Genmab Announces that Janssen has been Granted U.S. FDA Approval for DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab ...
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
Chvaletice Manganprojekt geht in nächste Phase des Genehmigungsverfahrens über
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
VBL Therapeutics Enters Into Ordinary Share Purchase Agreement of up to $20 Million With Aspire ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board