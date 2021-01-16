Integer Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 18, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for fourth quarter and full-year 2020, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT

Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-714-0898

International dial-in number: +1 778-560-2691

Conference ID: 1898248

Webcast Registration: ITGR Q4 2020 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and using Conference ID 1898248. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net .

