 

Integer Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 18, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for fourth quarter and full-year 2020, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
  • Time: 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT
  • Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-714-0898
  • International dial-in number: +1 778-560-2691
  • Conference ID: 1898248
  • Webcast Registration: ITGR Q4 2020 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and using Conference ID 1898248. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at investor.integer.net. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Tony Borowicz Kelly Butler
tony.borowicz@integer.net kelly.butler@integer.net
716.759.5809 214.618.4216



